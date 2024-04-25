How to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO and can it be Shiny?

It's recommended to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO as it is one of the best Poison-type monsters in the game. Weedle is a fairly common spawn in this game, so, you should already have a Beedrill in your account. If you want to know how to transform Beedrill into its Mega form, we have you covered.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO, including how to get Beedrill Mega Energy and how to Mega Evolve Beedrill.

How to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO

You can get Mega Beedrill in this game in a couple of ways:

Mega Evolve a Beedrill with 200 Beedrill Mega Energy. Use the Beedrill Mega Energy on your best Beedrill. Mega Evolving the Pokemon with the highest IVs will give you the best value.

Defeat Mega Beedrill in a Mega Raid and then Mega Evolve the Beedrill you get from the raid to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO. If you are lucky, this can give you a Shiny Mega Beedrill.

How to Beedrill Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

You can get Beedrill Mega Energy in the following ways:

Defeating Mega Beedrill in a Mega raid.

If you spin PokeStops, you may sometimes get Beedrill Mega Energy.

You can get Beedrill Mega Energy from Special Research Tasks and Field Research Tasks.

If you have previously Mega Evolved a Beedrill, you can walk any Beedrill in your account as your Buddy Pokemon to earn Beedrill Mega Energy.

How to Mega Evolve Beedrill into Mega Beedrill

Once you have the required amount of Beedrill Mega Energy, go to the Beedrill you want to transform. You will see a pink button that says “Mega Evolve.” Clicking on this button will trigger a transformation animation through which you can get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO.

Can Mega Beedrill be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Mega Beedrill can be shiny if you are lucky. If you have a Shiny Beedrill in your account, you can Mega Evolve this monster to get Shiny Mega Beedrill in the game.

That covers everything you need to know to get Mega Beedrill in Pokemon GO.