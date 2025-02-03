How to get Nymble in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shiny Nymble in Pokemon GO will make its debut as part of the Small Yet Strong event, which begins on February 5, 2025. This means trainers can even evolve it into Shiny Lokix using 50 Candy. Nymble is a relatively rare creature and you only have a few ways to get your hands on it. The creature debuted on September 10, 2023, during Ultra Unlock: Paldea. Since then, it has only been featured in two events.

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Nymble in Pokemon GO.

How to get Nymble in Pokemon GO

Nymble, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following are the ways to acquire Nymble:

Wild encounters

Complete Research tasks

Trade

Wild encounters

Nymble can be found as a wild encounter in the upcoming Small Yet Strong event, which runs from February 5, 2025, at 10 am, to February 8, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Throughout the period, the creature will appear in greater numbers in the wild.

Rainy weather boosts Nymble's spawn rates. Activating a Lure Module or using an Incense can also help. When actively shiny hunting, tap on all spawns to see whether any of them is shiny.

Complete Research tasks

Nymble in Pokemon GO can be acquired as an encounter reward for completing Research tasks. You can receive Field Research tasks that offer you encounters with Nymble by spinning PokeStops during events.

A Nymble obtained from a Research task will always have a catch CP between 228 to 253. Halloween 2024 and Taken Treasures are the events that presented encounter awards with this creature via Research quests.

Trade

If you miss participating in events featuring Nymble in Pokemon GO, you can always ask your friends to trade one with you. However, do note that you will need to meet your friends in person to trade.

Can Nymble be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Nymble (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Nymble can be found as a wild encounter and through awards for completing Research tasks.

