Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock will make its return to Shadow Raids, which will take place every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) in February 2025. After obtaining a Shadow Regirock, you may want to teach it the best moveset to get the most out of its power. It boasts a boosted Attack stat as well as excellent Defense and Stamina stats, allowing it to take hits from many moves.

Shadow Regirock has access to three different types of Fast Attacks and five Charged Attacks. Below is everything about Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock’s best moveset, counters, and how it performs in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock's best moveset

Regirock, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock best PvP moveset

Fast Attack : Lock-On

: Lock-On Charged Attacks: Stone Edge and Focus Blast

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock best PvE moveset

Rock-type attacker

Fast Attack : Rock Throw

: Rock Throw Charged Attack: Stone Edge

Is Shadow Regirock good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO PvP

Each of Shadow Regirock’s Charged Attack, excluding Frustration, require 100 energy to hit an opposing Pokemon. Therefore, it must know Lock-On, which doesn’t deal super-effective damage, to build up the necessary energy for its Charged Attacks to work. Also, it is worth pointing out that it is weak to five different types of moves.

Despite these vulnerabilities, Shadow Regirock absorbs damage from multiple attacks during the energy charging period due to its high Defense and Stamina stats. For all the stated reasons, this Rock- and Dark-type Pokemon with its best moveset is solid for the Ultra League.

Here is the rating of Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock in the major formats of the GO Battle League:

Great League: #133

Ultra League: #31

Master League: #99

Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO PvE

Regirock in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Regirock must know those moves that deal the highest damage in Raids, meaning Rock Throw and Stone Edge are ideal choices for this purpose. These two attacks deal 283.99 total damage without the effect of Weather Boost.

But, this level of damage is not sufficient to defeat powerful Raid Bosses. Since you can only use one Charged Attack, Rock Throw will not allow Shadow Regirock’s Stone Edge to get the necessary energy in time to fire off. As such, it has no viability in Raids.

This Shadow Legendary Pokemon cannot be placed in a Gym. But, you can still use it to deal with Flying-, Bug-, Ice-, and Fire-type Gym defenders.

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Rock Throw

Rock Smash

Lock-On

Charged Attacks

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Focus Blast

Zap Cannon

Frustration

Base stats:

Max CP: 3530

Attack: 179

Defense: 309

Stamina: 190

Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock: Weaknesses and strengths

Shadow Regirock's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

Its resistances are:

Fire

Flying

Normal

Poison

It deals super-effective damage to the following Pokemon types:

Flying

Bug

Fire

Ice

Counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Regirock

Great League counters: Shadow Quagsire, Bibarel, Primeape, Feraligatr, Shadow Feraligatr, Greninja, Serperior, Shadow Marowak, and Clodsire.

Ultra League counters: Pangoro, Shadow Golurk, Annihilape, Shadow Nidoqueen, Poliwrath, Gliscor, Venusaur, Malamar, and Virizion.

Master League counters: Shadow Rhyperior, Melmetal, Rhyperior, Groudon, Complete Forme Zygarde, Zarude, Therian Landorus, and Kyogre.

PvE counters:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

