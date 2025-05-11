How to get Pawniard in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pawniard in Pokemon GO debuted during The Seasons Change event in October 2020. It's a Gen V Pocket Monster, and its shiny form was released in November 2022 during a Team GO Rocket Takeover event. As of May 2025, its availability is fairly limited, but the Crown Clash event, which introduced Kingambit in Pokemon GO, makes finding Pawniard easier as well.

This article covers all the ways you can get Pawniard in Pokemon GO.

How to get Pawniard in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Eggs

Raid battles

Research Tasks

Trade

Pawniard in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

Pawniard is rarely available in the wild. The Crown Clash event, lasting from May 10 - 18, 2025, is one such occasion. Being a Dark- and Steel-type, its spawn rates are boosted by Foggy and Snowy weather. Without the weather boost, its max CP in the wild is 1,228 at level 30, and with it, it can be found at 1,331 CP at level 35.

Eggs

Pawniard is perpetually part of the 12 km Egg pool. These are obtained by beating Team GO Rocket bosses: Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo. Pawniard obtained like this will always be at level 20 and have 819 CP at most.

Raid battles

Pawniard can be found as a one-star raid boss during some events, like the ongoing Crown Clash. It has 4,701 CP as the raid boss and easily succumbs to Fighting-type damage. After beating it, you can catch it at 819 CP at level 20 without weather boost. If the weather is Foggy or Snowy, its max CP is 1,024 at level 25.

Research Tasks

Some Research tasks also offer Pawniard encounters. These are always at level 15 and have a max CP of 614.

Trade

If all else fails, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you a Pawniard in Pokemon GO. However, depending on your friendship level, it may cost you a large amount of Stardust.

Can Pawniard be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Pawniard in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Shiny Pawniard has been available since November 2022. The odds of finding it are approximately 1-in-64.

Pokemon GO Pawniard stats and moves

Type: Dark and Steel

Dark and Steel Attack: 154

154 Defense: 114

114 Stamina: 128

128 Max CP: 1,620 (1,640 with Best Buddy boost)

1,620 (1,640 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Scratch and Fury Cutter

Scratch and Fury Cutter Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Night Slash, and X-Scissor

