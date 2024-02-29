How to get Sceptile in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Sceptile in Pokemon GO can be acquired in various ways, like beating Mega Raids. Its shiny form can be obtained if it is a feature. Generation III video game Ruby and Sapphire introduced the Forest Pokemon and several other species, such as Balziken, Swampert, and Gardevoir. It is a solo Grass-type Pocket Monster that can use Bug, Grass, Ground, Dragon, and Flying-type attacks. Due to its remarkable battle prowess, trainers want it in the game.

With the cost of Pokemon Candy, Treecko can be evolved into Grovyle and Sceptile. It can be Mega Sceptile by using Mega Energy. So, one way to register it in Pokedex is to catch and evolve Treecko. Now, with that said, let’s find out all the ways to get hold of Sceptile and also learn about its shiny availability.

How to get Sceptile in Pokemon GO?

Collecting Sceptile (Image via TPC)

Mega Sceptile is returning in Pokemon GO Mega Raids; you can defeat it to earn an encounter. As of writing, this is the only way, but the other one is to obtain Treecko or Grovyle from events and trigger their evolution.

Here are all the ways:

Win Mega Raids (Currently applicable)

Catch and evolve Treecko or Grovyle

Capture it in the wild

Note that if you have a Shiny form of Treecko or Grovyle, you can evolve them into a Shiny Sceptile.

Win Sceptile Mega Raids

Sceptile is a Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO; thus, it is weak to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type attacks. Raid counters must be built by considering its type weaknesses. Given that, beating Sceptile Mega Raids with a team of four to seven is much higher. Also, using the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) effect boosts the moves' damage output.

Counters for Mega Sceptile with STAB power:

Nihilego: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Ho-Oh: Incinerate and Brave Bird

Incinerate and Brave Bird Pheromosa : Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Raqyuaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Fire Spin and Blast Burn Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare*

Fire Fang and Fusion Flare* Baxcalibur: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Ice Fang and Avalanche Entei: Fire Fang and Overheat

Fire Fang and Overheat Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing*

Catch and evolve Treecko or Grovyle

After you get a Treecko or Grovyle, here is how to get Sceptile in Pokemon GO.

Feed 25 Candy to Treecko

It evolves into Grovyle

Give 100 Candy to Grovyle

It evolves into Sceptile

Evolving a shiny variant follows the same process.

Catch Sceptile in the wild

Encountering Sceptile in the wild is a rare occurrence. Only some players in the world can find it this way.

How to get shiny Sceptile in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Sceptile (Image via TPC)

The good news is Shiny Sceptile is available in Pokemon GO. It is featured in the Mega Raids. You can beat and emerge victorious with the above counters, but you need luck to find the shiny version.

