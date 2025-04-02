How to get Shellos in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

East Sea and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO are two different forms of the Sea Slug Pokemon. Both of them evolve into their respective Gastrodon forms. The Stunning Styles event, which starts on April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time and runs until April 7, 2025, at 8 am local time, is set to bring West Sea and East Sea Shellos via one-star raids and Research task encounter rewards.

Ad

Many trainers want to get their hands on Gastrodon by catching Shellos because it is a top PvP pick in Great League and Ultra League.

This article details the methods to obtain East Sea Shellos and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO. It also discusses whether these Pocket Monsters can be shiny.

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Stunning Styles

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get East Sea Shellos and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Raid Battles

Hatch Eggs

Research tasks

Trade

Ad

Trending

East and West Sea Shellos (Image via TPC)

Also read: 5 most unique shiny Dog Pokemon in GO

Ad

Wild encounters

East Sea Shellos is one of the many pocket monsters, just like Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros and Solrock, that appear in the wild as a Pokemon GO encounter in the East Hemisphere.

On the other hand, West Sea Shellos is among the creatures that spawn in the Western Hemisphere. Some others are Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros, Heatmor, and Blacephalon.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO this April

Ad

Raid Battles

West Sea Shellos in the anime. (Image via TPC)

One-star Raid Battles featuring East Sea and West Sea Shellos can be challenged to see them as encounters. Since both of these are Water-type creatures, they are weak to Electric- and Grass-type attacks. If these moves are used by Pokemon of the same types, they deal STAB super-effective damage to Shellos.

Ad

The Stunning Styles event of April 2025 features East Sea and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO one-star raids. However, it should be noted that each form appears in the Hemispheres they are regionally exclusive to. The Shiny variations of Shellos can also be found if luck is on the side of battlers.

Hatch Eggs

Both forms of Shellos could be hatched from 7 km Eggs during events in the game. These Eggs can be obtained by opening Gifts received from in-game friends.

Ad

Research tasks

East Sea Shellos and West Sea Shellos can be caught from Stunning Styles research encounters rewards. The paid Timed Research, costing US $2.00 (or money based on your local currency), offers a chance to catch these creatures.

Trade

In case you miss getting West Sea Shellos and East Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO, contact your in-game friends and see if they have any to trade.

Can East Sea and West Sea Shellos be shiny in Pokemon GO?

East and West Sea Shellos (Image via TPC)

Yes, East Sea and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO can be shiny. The Stunning Styles event boosts their shiny rate.

Ad

Read more of our Pokemon GO articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨