How to get Shellos in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

East Sea and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO are two different forms of the Sea Slug Pokemon. Both of them evolve into their respective Gastrodon forms. The Stunning Styles event, which starts on April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time and runs until April 7, 2025, at 8 am local time, is set to bring West Sea and East Sea Shellos via one-star raids and Research task encounter rewards.
Many trainers want to get their hands on Gastrodon by catching Shellos because it is a top PvP pick in Great League and Ultra League.
This article details the methods to obtain East Sea Shellos and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO. It also discusses whether these Pocket Monsters can be shiny.
How to get East Sea Shellos and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO
- Wild encounters
- Raid Battles
- Hatch Eggs
- Research tasks
- Trade
Wild encounters
East Sea Shellos is one of the many pocket monsters, just like Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros and Solrock, that appear in the wild as a Pokemon GO encounter in the East Hemisphere.
On the other hand, West Sea Shellos is among the creatures that spawn in the Western Hemisphere. Some others are Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros, Heatmor, and Blacephalon.
Raid Battles
One-star Raid Battles featuring East Sea and West Sea Shellos can be challenged to see them as encounters. Since both of these are Water-type creatures, they are weak to Electric- and Grass-type attacks. If these moves are used by Pokemon of the same types, they deal STAB super-effective damage to Shellos.
The Stunning Styles event of April 2025 features East Sea and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO one-star raids. However, it should be noted that each form appears in the Hemispheres they are regionally exclusive to. The Shiny variations of Shellos can also be found if luck is on the side of battlers.
Hatch Eggs
Both forms of Shellos could be hatched from 7 km Eggs during events in the game. These Eggs can be obtained by opening Gifts received from in-game friends.
Research tasks
East Sea Shellos and West Sea Shellos can be caught from Stunning Styles research encounters rewards. The paid Timed Research, costing US $2.00 (or money based on your local currency), offers a chance to catch these creatures.
Trade
In case you miss getting West Sea Shellos and East Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO, contact your in-game friends and see if they have any to trade.
Can East Sea and West Sea Shellos be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, East Sea and West Sea Shellos in Pokemon GO can be shiny. The Stunning Styles event boosts their shiny rate.
