How to get Shiny Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO

Shadow Articuno is back in Pokemon GO Shadow Raids. You can obtain its Shiny Shadow form encounter by beating it. This Legendary creature can be challenged every Saturday and Sunday in February. However, you have to get lucky to find it, or you must meet its shiny odds, i.e., 1/20 chances per encounter. That said, how you find the shadow form and its shiny version is similar. The only difference is that the latter is tough to acquire.

This article covers everything you need to know about how to defeat Shadow Articuno and find Shiny Shadow Articuno. It also looks at its weaknesses, resistance, stats, and the best raid counters to attempt the Shadow Raid.

Pokemon GO Shadow Raids: How to beat Shadow Articuno

Learn the way to beat Shadow Articuno (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO, you must use the ideal raid counters to chip away at its HP. Use Shadow Pokemon with Rock-type movesets like Rhyperior, Tyranitar, and Aggron. The reason is that they deal significant damage.

Since Shadow Articuno is a dual Ice and Flying-type Pokemon, it’s weak to the following moves.

Rock (256%)

Electric (160%)

Fire (160%)

Steel (160%)

The attacks it resists are:

Ground (39.1%)

Bug (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Here are its stats in the game:

Max CP : 3450

: 3450 Attack : 192

: 192 Defense : 236

: 236 Stamina : 207

: 207 Possible Fast Moves : Ice Shard and Frost Breath

: Ice Shard and Frost Breath Possible Charged Moves: Ice Beam, Blizzard, Ancient Power, Icy Wind, Hurricane, Frustration, and Triple Axel

It’s worth noting that Shiny Shadow Articuno also shares the same stats.

You should always use moves that the Shadow Boss is incredibly vulnerable to. Additionally, the attacks Shadow Articuno resists don't favor you, so avoid them at all costs. Rock-type moves inflict heavier damage than others. Therefore, the proper raid counters should consist of Pokemon and moves with Rock-type attributes.

Best counters to defeat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO

Articuno's Shadow and its shiny version (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As said earlier, the ideal raid parties to take down Shadow Articuno and encounter Shiny Shadow Articuno include Rock-type Pokemon and moves.

Shadow Rampardos : Smack Down and Rock Slide

: Smack Down and Rock Slide Mega Diancie : Rock Throw and Rock Slide

: Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Tyranitar : Smack Down and Stone Edge

: Smack Down and Stone Edge Mega Aerodactyl : Rock Throw and Rock Slide

: Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Rhyperior : Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Shadow Aggron : Smack Down and Meteor Beam

: Smack Down and Meteor Beam Gigalith : Smack Down and Meteor Beam

: Smack Down and Meteor Beam Tyrantrum : Rock Throw and Metero Beam

: Rock Throw and Metero Beam Aurorus : Rock Throw and Metero Beam

: Rock Throw and Metero Beam Shadow Golem: Rock Throw and Rock Blast

With the above counters, you can win Shadow Articuno Raids in Pokemon GO. However, this doesn’t mean attempting it solo guarantees that. Therefore, you need a squad of five to eight trainers to defeat it without a lot of struggle. This is currently the only way to get Shiny Shadow Articuno in the game.

Remember that the Shadow raid boss can enter an enraged mode, which significantly boosts its power. When it does, you can use Purified Gems to calm it down. Lastly, carry Pokemon GO Max Revives to heal and revive your counters.

