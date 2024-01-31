Pokemon GO Shadow Articuno raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

Shadow Articuno is returning to Pokemon GO in Shadow Raids, and trainers are already assembling their best counters to defeat it. With its Attack stat boosted by 20% as a shadow Pokemon, this Articuno could be pretty helpful in battle, but players still have to defeat it before catching it. Fortunately, Shadow Articuno is a perfectly straightforward opponent when the right team is assembled against it.
Since this is the case, it's not a bad idea to examine Articuno's weaknesses and the best counters to beat it in Shadow Raids. The good news is that there are several roads to beating and capturing Shadow Articuno, and trainers can always call for backup from their fellow players to make the raid an easier undertaking.
Shadow Articuno's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Since Articuno and its shadow counterpart are Flying/Ice-type species in Pokemon GO, they take super effective damage from the following attack types:
- Rock (256% damage)
- Electric (160%)
- Fire (160%)
- Steel (160%)
Meanwhile, Articuno will take reduced damage from the following move types:
- Ground (39.1%)
- Bug (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
What are the best counters to Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO?
Since Rock-type moves deal the most damage to Articuno in Pokemon GO, many Rock-type Pokemon are also the best options for defeating it whether it's in shadow form or not. However, if players are having trouble, they can give the following monsters a try:
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Tyranitar
- Aggron
- Terrakion
- Omastar
- Gigalith
- Tyrantrum
- Excadrill
- Aurorus
- Alolan Golem
- Metagross
- Golem
- Regirock
- Hisuian Arcanine
Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to counter Shadow Articuno
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Ampharos
What are the best moves to beat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO raids?
Much like the Pokemon counters, Shadow Articuno is the most susceptible to Rock-type moves. However, Electric-, Fire-, and Steel-type moves can also get the job done, albeit a bit more slowly. The recommended moves to counter Shadow Articuno can be found below:
Fast Moves
- Smack Down
- Rock Throw
- Metal Claw
- Bullet Punch
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
- Thunder Fang
- Volt Switch
- Spark
- Thunder Shock
- Incinerate
Charged Moves
- Rock Slide
- Rock Wrecker
- Stone Edge
- Meteor Beam
- Ancient Power
- Meteor Mash
- Rock Blast
- Blast Burn
- Weather Ball (Rock)
- Power Gem
- Wild Charge
- Overheat
- Discharge
- Fusion Flare
- Magma Storm
Shadow Articuno's learnable moves in Pokemon GO raids
Shadow Articuno is capable of learning the following moves in Pokemon GO and can, therefore, use them in raids and Shadow Raids as well:
Fast Moves
- Ice Shard
- Frost Breath
Charged Moves
- Ice Beam
- Blizzard
- Ancient Power
- Icy Wind
- Hurricane
- Frustration
- Triple Axel
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Articuno
Once it has been defeated in a raid setting, Shadow Articuno will have the following CP ranges in its post-raid capture encounter:
Weather Boosted: 2005 - 2179 CP when weather boosted by snowy or windy weather
Not Weather Boosted: 1604 - 1743 CP
Shadow Articuno's stats
- Max CP - 3,450 CP at level 50
- Base Attack - 192
- Base Defense - 236
- Base Stamina - 207
Can you beat Shadow Articuno solo?
Given the nature of Shadow Raids, beating Shadow Articuno in this raid format is highly unlikely. If players want to defeat this Shadow Raid boss, they'll want to invite their fellow players to give them a hand. This will ensure Shadow Articuno doesn't snowball via the rage mechanic and wipe out a player's team.
Shadow Articuno's return to the game is exciting, but once players defeat it, they have several events in February 2024 to look forward to as well.
Poll : Will you be hunting for Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO when it returns?
Yes
No
0 votes