Pokemon GO Shadow Articuno raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

Shadow Articuno is returning to Pokemon GO in Shadow Raids, and trainers are already assembling their best counters to defeat it. With its Attack stat boosted by 20% as a shadow Pokemon, this Articuno could be pretty helpful in battle, but players still have to defeat it before catching it. Fortunately, Shadow Articuno is a perfectly straightforward opponent when the right team is assembled against it.

Since this is the case, it's not a bad idea to examine Articuno's weaknesses and the best counters to beat it in Shadow Raids. The good news is that there are several roads to beating and capturing Shadow Articuno, and trainers can always call for backup from their fellow players to make the raid an easier undertaking.

Shadow Articuno's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Articuno and its shadow counterpart share the same weaknesses in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Since Articuno and its shadow counterpart are Flying/Ice-type species in Pokemon GO, they take super effective damage from the following attack types:

Rock (256% damage)

Electric (160%)

Fire (160%)

Steel (160%)

Meanwhile, Articuno will take reduced damage from the following move types:

Ground (39.1%)

Bug (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

What are the best counters to Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO?

Since Rock-type moves deal the most damage to Articuno in Pokemon GO, many Rock-type Pokemon are also the best options for defeating it whether it's in shadow form or not. However, if players are having trouble, they can give the following monsters a try:

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Tyranitar

Aggron

Terrakion

Omastar

Gigalith

Tyrantrum

Excadrill

Aurorus

Alolan Golem

Metagross

Golem

Regirock

Hisuian Arcanine

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to counter Shadow Articuno

Mega Diancie

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Aggron

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Ampharos

What are the best moves to beat Shadow Articuno in Pokemon GO raids?

Much like the Pokemon counters, Shadow Articuno is the most susceptible to Rock-type moves. However, Electric-, Fire-, and Steel-type moves can also get the job done, albeit a bit more slowly. The recommended moves to counter Shadow Articuno can be found below:

Fast Moves

Smack Down

Rock Throw

Metal Claw

Bullet Punch

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Thunder Fang

Volt Switch

Spark

Thunder Shock

Incinerate

Charged Moves

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Stone Edge

Meteor Beam

Ancient Power

Meteor Mash

Rock Blast

Blast Burn

Weather Ball (Rock)

Power Gem

Wild Charge

Overheat

Discharge

Fusion Flare

Magma Storm

Shadow Articuno's learnable moves in Pokemon GO raids

Shadow Articuno is capable of learning the following moves in Pokemon GO and can, therefore, use them in raids and Shadow Raids as well:

Fast Moves

Ice Shard

Frost Breath

Charged Moves

Ice Beam

Blizzard

Ancient Power

Icy Wind

Hurricane

Frustration

Triple Axel

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Articuno

Once it has been defeated in a raid setting, Shadow Articuno will have the following CP ranges in its post-raid capture encounter:

Weather Boosted: 2005 - 2179 CP when weather boosted by snowy or windy weather

Not Weather Boosted: 1604 - 1743 CP

Shadow Articuno's stats

Max CP - 3,450 CP at level 50

- 3,450 CP at level 50 Base Attack - 192

- 192 Base Defense - 236

- 236 Base Stamina - 207

Can you beat Shadow Articuno solo?

Given the nature of Shadow Raids, beating Shadow Articuno in this raid format is highly unlikely. If players want to defeat this Shadow Raid boss, they'll want to invite their fellow players to give them a hand. This will ensure Shadow Articuno doesn't snowball via the rage mechanic and wipe out a player's team.

Shadow Articuno's return to the game is exciting, but once players defeat it, they have several events in February 2024 to look forward to as well.

