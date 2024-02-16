How to get Stunky and Skuntank in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Many Pokemon GO players want to know how they can get Stunky and Skuntank. They may also wonder if the Poison- and Dark-type critters have shiny forms in the game. Trainers want these Pocket Monsters because both have versatile move pools and boast bulkiness. While Stunky is a good addition to defend Gyms, Skuntank is an excellent pick for the Ultra League meta.

Stunky and Skuntank were introduced in the fourth generation of Pocket Monster games. In Niantic’s mobile title, they debuted at the start of the 2018 Halloween event.

How to get Stunky in Pokemon GO

Stunky (Image via TPC)

If you want to get Stunky, you have to partake in the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global. There are two ways to obtain it from the event:

Pokemon Eggs

Stunky can be found as a wild encounter in Toxic Digs habitat, alongside critters like Yanma and Sneasel. Although you can find it as a wild creature, you cannot catch Skuntank through the same method. You will have to evolve Stunky to get it.

The best way to come across a wild Pokemon like Stunky is to use the lure strategy. You can activate Lure Modules and Incense to draw these creatures to your location. Although it is not guaranteed that you will encounter Stunky with the lure strategy, you still have a chance.

You can also acquire Stunky by hatching 5 KM Pokemon Eggs during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global. The more eggs you hatch, the more chances you have to find the critter.

Please note that hatching eggs won’t help you bag Skuntank. You can only get the creature by evolving Stunky.

How to get Skuntank in Pokemon GO

Skuntank (Image via TPC)

Stuntank can be obtained by evolving Stunky. To do so, you’ll need to feed 50 Candy to Stunky.

In the past, this Pokemon could be obtained by winning the GO Battle League, defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts, and more.

How to get Shiny Stunky and Shiny Skuntank in Pokemon GO

Shiny version (Image TPC)

Lucky players can catch Shiny Stunky during the event. Once they do so, they can feed it 50 Pokemon Candy to evolve it into Shiny Skuntank.

