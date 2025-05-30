How to get Train Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Train Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO makes its debut during GO Fest 2025. It will initially be available to ticket-holding trainers in Osaka (May 29 - June 1), Jersey City (June 6 - 8), and Paris (June 13 - 15). Subsequently, trainers in other parts of the world can catch it during GO Fest Global on June 28 and 29, 2025.
This article covers all the ways you can get Train Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO.
How to get Train Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO
- Wild encounters
- Research encounters
- Raids
- Eggs
- Trade
Wild encounters
Trainers participating in the ticketed in-person events in Osaka, Jersey City, and Paris can catch Train Conductor Falinks in the wild from the Noble Fields habitat. Here, it will have at most 2,020 CP without weather boost and 2,189 CP when the weather is cloudy.
Research encounters
Falinks wearing the Train Conductor costume can be found by completing the "Hatch an Egg" task in the eighth part of the ticketed Special research featuring Volcanion. Here, it will have 1,010 CP if you encounter the perfect-IV variant.
Eggs
Train Conductor Falinks is also part of the 2 km Egg pool from the in-person GO Fest events. The other potential hatches are:
- Spinda #2
- Spinda #4
- Spinda #7
- Spinda #3
- Blue Ribbon Monocle Pikachu
- Red Ribbon Monocle Pikachu
- Yellow Ribbon Monocle Pikachu
When you hatch it from Eggs, Falinks will have a maximum of 1,347 CP.
Raids
Trainers not attending the in-person GO Fest 2025 events can find Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO in 3-star raids on the two days of the global event — June 28 and 29, 2025.
Here's how to beat Falinks in 3-star raids. After you win the fight, you can capture the creature in this outfit at the following CP ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,278 - 1,347 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,598- 1,683 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Trade
If you are unable to capture Train Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one.
Can Train Conductor Falinks be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Train Conductor Falinks in Pokemon GO is available and has a 1-in-64 or 1.5625% chance of being shiny, irrespective of the way you encounter it.
