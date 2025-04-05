How to get Tyrogue in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Tyrogue in Pokemon GO has three potential evolutions: Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, and Hitmonlee. Hence, it becomes necessary to get your hands on its Candies through farming if you want to add Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop to your collection. Tyrogue will be available during its Hatch Day event on April 6, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.
Tyrogue, like other Baby Pokemon, hatches from Eggs. This article explains everything you need to know about obtaining Tyrogue in Pokemon GO and if it can be shiny.
How do you get Tyrogue in Pokemon GO
There are only three ways to acquire Tyrogue:
- Hatch Eggs
- Research tasks
- Trade
1) Hatch Eggs
During the Pokemon GO Tyrogue Hatch Day event, you can see PokeStops around your areas offering more 2 KM Egg rewards than they usually give for spinning their Photodiscs.
This is one of the event bonuses to reap benefits from, among two others, such as 2x Candy per hatch and an increased chance to hatch a shiny Tyrogue.
You can take advantage of these three bonuses to boost your chances of adding Tyrogue to your collection. The chances of this creature being shiny from Eggs is also high in its Hatch Day event.
2) Research tasks
As a Baby Pokemon, such as Pichu, Riolu, Smoochum, and Togepi, Tyrogue is consistently featured in Eggs. Only at rare times is the creature featured as a Research encounter.
As such, whenever you see a task offering a Tyrogue encounter award, complete it to earn an encounter with the critter.
3) Trade
You can always search for friends in the game who have shareable Tyrogue in their collection.
Can Tyrogue be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, the Tyrogue you hatch from Eggs can be shiny in the game. There is a greater chance to hatch a shiny one at the Tyrogue Hatch Day event on April 6, 2025.
Stats spread, moves, and evolution of Tyrogue in Pokemon GO
- Max CP: 556
- Attack: 64
- Defense: 64
- Stamina: 111
- Fast attacks: Tackle and Rock Smash
- Charged attacks: Low Sweep, Rock Slide, and Brick Break
- Hitmonlee: Evolves using 25 Candy
- Hitmonchan: Evolves using 25 Candy
- Hitmontop: Evolves using 25 Candy
