Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) is a new creature that will be introduced in April 2025. Its raids kicked off at the Stunning Styles event, which began on April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time and will run until April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Paldean Tauros’ two other forms, Blaze and Combat Breed, also debuted at this event. You must build strong counters to beat these three-star raid bosses.

Here's a Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide with details on the creature’s weaknesses and its best counters, along with helpful information on its catch combat power and shiny availability.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua) raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO?

Tauros Aqua's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a Fighting and Water-type Pokemon, Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros is weak to Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic attacks.

Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) stat spread and moves in Pokemon GO

Being a 3-star raid boss, Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros’ stats and attacks are:

Combat Power : 19,470

: 19,470 Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 193

: 193 Stamina : 3,600

: 3,600 Fast Attacks : Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Double Kick

: Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Double Kick Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Aqua Jet, Iron Head, and Trail Blaze

The Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros has a variety of exploitable weaknesses that you can leverage to become its raid winner. Note that it is a strong creature with remarkable capabilities. That said, the Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros three-star raids must be completed in 180 seconds.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros Aqua Breed raids

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Game Freak)

A lot of counters can take down an Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in a 3-star raid. The best ones are Mega Rayquaza, Mega Alakazam, and Shadow Latios. More are listed below and can be used to create a team full of powerful counters against Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids (Aqua).

Psychic-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Latias: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Electric-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Grass-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Flying-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing

Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird

Fairy-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly

Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Nature’s Madness

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed and Nature’s Madness

Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness

Use these search strings to find the best counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros battles in your collection:

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Can you beat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO solo?

Tauros in the anime (Image via TPC)

Yes, you can beat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros solo with its best counters. To grab a win, use a Level 40 Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent and another strong counter, like a Level 30 Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros Aqua Breed raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Aqua Tauros is not yet available. (Image via TPC)

No weather boost : 1,546 CP - 1,621 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 1,546 CP - 1,621 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 1,932 CP - 2,026 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

100% IV CPs from Aqua Breed Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids

No weather boost : 1,621 CP

: 1,621 CP Weather boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 2,026 CP

Can Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, Aqua Breed Tauros cannot be shiny in the game. The regular variant was released at the start of the Stunning Styles event on April 3, 2025, but its shiny form did not make the cut.

