Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) is a new creature that will be introduced in April 2025. Its raids kicked off at the Stunning Styles event, which began on April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time and will run until April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Paldean Tauros’ two other forms, Blaze and Combat Breed, also debuted at this event. You must build strong counters to beat these three-star raid bosses.
Here's a Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide with details on the creature’s weaknesses and its best counters, along with helpful information on its catch combat power and shiny availability.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Aqua) raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO?
As a Fighting and Water-type Pokemon, Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros is weak to Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic attacks.
Paldean Tauros (Aqua Breed) stat spread and moves in Pokemon GO
Being a 3-star raid boss, Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros’ stats and attacks are:
- Combat Power: 19,470
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 3,600
- Fast Attacks: Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Aqua Jet, Iron Head, and Trail Blaze
The Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros has a variety of exploitable weaknesses that you can leverage to become its raid winner. Note that it is a strong creature with remarkable capabilities. That said, the Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros three-star raids must be completed in 180 seconds.
Best counters for Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros Aqua Breed raids
A lot of counters can take down an Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in a 3-star raid. The best ones are Mega Rayquaza, Mega Alakazam, and Shadow Latios. More are listed below and can be used to create a team full of powerful counters against Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids (Aqua).
Psychic-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Latias: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
Electric-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch and Zap Cannon
Grass-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros
- Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
Flying-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly
- Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird
Fairy-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly
- Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast
- Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Nature’s Madness
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed and Nature’s Madness
- Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness
Use these search strings to find the best counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros battles in your collection:
- Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
- Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
Can you beat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO solo?
Yes, you can beat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros solo with its best counters. To grab a win, use a Level 40 Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent and another strong counter, like a Level 30 Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros Aqua Breed raid catch CP and shiny availability
- No weather boost: 1,546 CP - 1,621 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 1,932 CP - 2,026 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
100% IV CPs from Aqua Breed Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids
- No weather boost: 1,621 CP
- Weather boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 2,026 CP
Can Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, Aqua Breed Tauros cannot be shiny in the game. The regular variant was released at the start of the Stunning Styles event on April 3, 2025, but its shiny form did not make the cut.
