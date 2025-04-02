Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed), a monster from the Paldea region exclusive to Scarlet and Violet, is set to debut in the game. It will be accessible via a 3-star raid battles from April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time to April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. This period also marks the run of the Stunning Styles event, which also introduces the two other forms of Paldean Tauros: Combat and Aqua.
Trainers can take on Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in a three-star raid. It sports higher combat power and uses moves strong against various types. Therefore, it is necessary to go through a Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide to know about its weaknesses, best counters, and shiny availability.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO?
As a Fighting- and Fire-type creature, Paldean Tauros is weak to Flying-, Ground-, Psychic-, and Water-type attacks. This susceptibility must be exploited to raid the creature successfully.
Blaze Breed Tauros stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star boss, Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros has the following data:
- Combat power: 19,470
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Iron Head, Flame Charge, and Trailblaze
It should be noted that the Blaze Breed form of Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros’s power is boosted in Cloudy and Sunny weather conditions. Therefore, if you do not want to challenge the creature in this weather, you can do so in any other. The maximum time to win its raids remains the same — 180 seconds.
Best counters to Blaze Breed Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids
Blaze Breed Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids are countered by many powerful creatures in the game. Their moves easily exploit its vulnerability and assure greater damage output.
Flying-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly
- Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird
Ground-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earth Power
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and High Horsepower
Psychic-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Latias: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
Water-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros.
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Shadow Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer
- Shadow Samurott: Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
Find the best Blaze Breed Tauros counters in your collection using the following search strings:
- Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
- Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-
- Water&@Water&cp2000-
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
Can you solo defeat Blaze Breed Tauros in Pokemon GO?
Yes, it can be defeated solo in Pokemon GO, as there are many counters like Mega Rayquaza for a takedown.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros Blaze Breed raid catch CP and shiny availability
- No weather boost: 1,546 CP - 1,621 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 1,932 CP - 2,026 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raids?
- No weather boost: 1,621 CP
- Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 2,026 CP
Can Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Only Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros will make its debut at the Stunning Styles event. Its shiny form won’t be introduced this time around.
