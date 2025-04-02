Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed), a monster from the Paldea region exclusive to Scarlet and Violet, is set to debut in the game. It will be accessible via a 3-star raid battles from April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time to April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. This period also marks the run of the Stunning Styles event, which also introduces the two other forms of Paldean Tauros: Combat and Aqua.

Ad

Trainers can take on Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in a three-star raid. It sports higher combat power and uses moves strong against various types. Therefore, it is necessary to go through a Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide to know about its weaknesses, best counters, and shiny availability.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO?

Ad

Trending

Blaze Tauros's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

As a Fighting- and Fire-type creature, Paldean Tauros is weak to Flying-, Ground-, Psychic-, and Water-type attacks. This susceptibility must be exploited to raid the creature successfully.

Ad

Also read: How to get Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Blaze Breed Tauros stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star boss, Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros has the following data:

Combat power : 19,470

: 19,470 Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 193

: 193 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Double Kick

: Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Double Kick Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Iron Head, Flame Charge, and Trailblaze

It should be noted that the Blaze Breed form of Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros’s power is boosted in Cloudy and Sunny weather conditions. Therefore, if you do not want to challenge the creature in this weather, you can do so in any other. The maximum time to win its raids remains the same — 180 seconds.

Ad

Also read: How to get Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Best counters to Blaze Breed Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids

Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

Blaze Breed Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids are countered by many powerful creatures in the game. Their moves easily exploit its vulnerability and assure greater damage output.

Ad

Also read: How to get Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Flying-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing

Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird

Ground-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Ad

Psychic-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Latias: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Water-type counters to Blaze Breed Tauros.

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Shadow Samurott: Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Find the best Blaze Breed Tauros counters in your collection using the following search strings:

Ad

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-

Water&@Water&cp2000-

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Stunning Styles

Can you solo defeat Blaze Breed Tauros in Pokemon GO?

Paldean Tauros in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Yes, it can be defeated solo in Pokemon GO, as there are many counters like Mega Rayquaza for a takedown.

Ad

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros Blaze Breed raid catch CP and shiny availability

Blaze Tauros is not shiny at the moment. (Image via TPC)

No weather boost : 1,546 CP - 1,621 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 1,546 CP - 1,621 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 1,932 CP - 2,026 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raids?

No weather boost : 1,621 CP

: 1,621 CP Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 2,026 CP

Also read: Best PvP picks to farm in Stunning Styles

Can Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Only Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros will make its debut at the Stunning Styles event. Its shiny form won’t be introduced this time around.

Ad

More on our Pokemon GO articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨