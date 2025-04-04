Pokemon GO Audino: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Audino is one of those creatures that are adorable but don't quite pack a punch. Originally from the Unova region, this Normal-type Pokemon is best known for its gentle design and reputation as a healer in the main series games. It’s often overlooked in battle discussions, but thanks to its high Stardust reward drops when caught, many trainers still get excited to spot one in the wild.
Audino has made appearances in the past during special events in GO. While it’s not the most competitive battler, understanding its best moveset, counters, and stats can still be valuable — especially for collectors, gym decorators, or those looking to complete their Pokedex. Let’s break it down.
Best movesets for Pokemon GO Audino
Best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Pound
- Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam and Dazzling Gleam
Best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Pound
- Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam and Dazzling Gleam
Is Pokemon GO Audino good in PvP and PvE?
PvP performance
Audino's high stamina and decent defense make it look promising at first glance. However, it’s all downhill from there — mostly because its moveset is simply not competitive. Despite similar stats to Chansey, Audino doesn’t bring anything unique to the table and lacks any strong counter-play against Ghost-type critters.
PvE performance
In PvE content like raids or gym defense, Audino fares just as poorly. Its attack stat is underwhelming, and despite having a tanky build, it doesn’t deal enough damage to be useful.
Pokemon GO Audino: Stats and moves
Stats
- Max CP: 1902
- Attack: 114
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 230
Available moves
- Fast Attacks: Pound and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Disarming Voice, Body Slam and Dazzling Gleam
Pokemon GO Audino’s strengths and weaknesses
Audino is only weak to Fighting-type moves, taking 160% damage from them. On the flip side, it resists Ghost-type attacks, taking just 39.1% damage, making it mildly annoying to take down with Ghost-type Pokemon. However, due to its lackluster offensive presence, this advantage rarely swings battles in its favor.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Audino
If you’re up against a Pokemon GO Audino, bring your strongest Fighting-type attackers. Here are the top counters:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega or Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Hariyama with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch
- Pheromosa with Low Kick and Focus Blast
- Urshifu with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat
- Shadow Sneasler with Rock Smash and Close Combat
- Breloom with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Focus Blast
- Marshadow with Counter and Close Combat
- Shadow Emboar with Low Kick and Focus Blast
- Shadow Annihilape with Counter and Close Combat
- Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast
Audino may not be a top-tier battler in Pokemon GO, but it still has value for players seeking Stardust or looking to decorate gyms with a pink theme. While it’s not recommended for serious PvP or PvE use, there’s always hope it could become relevant if the developers rebalance its moveset in the future. Until then, catch it for the dust, not the duels.
