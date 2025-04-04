Pokemon GO Audino: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Audino is one of those creatures that are adorable but don't quite pack a punch. Originally from the Unova region, this Normal-type Pokemon is best known for its gentle design and reputation as a healer in the main series games. It’s often overlooked in battle discussions, but thanks to its high Stardust reward drops when caught, many trainers still get excited to spot one in the wild.

Audino has made appearances in the past during special events in GO. While it’s not the most competitive battler, understanding its best moveset, counters, and stats can still be valuable — especially for collectors, gym decorators, or those looking to complete their Pokedex. Let’s break it down.

Best movesets for Pokemon GO Audino

Audino, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Pound

Pound Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam and Dazzling Gleam

Best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Pound

Pound Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam and Dazzling Gleam

Is Pokemon GO Audino good in PvP and PvE?

PvP performance

Audino's high stamina and decent defense make it look promising at first glance. However, it’s all downhill from there — mostly because its moveset is simply not competitive. Despite similar stats to Chansey, Audino doesn’t bring anything unique to the table and lacks any strong counter-play against Ghost-type critters.

PvE performance

In PvE content like raids or gym defense, Audino fares just as poorly. Its attack stat is underwhelming, and despite having a tanky build, it doesn’t deal enough damage to be useful.

Pokemon GO Audino: Stats and moves

Stats

Max CP: 1902

1902 Attack: 114

114 Defense: 163

163 Stamina: 230

Available moves

Fast Attacks : Pound and Zen Headbutt

: Pound and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Disarming Voice, Body Slam and Dazzling Gleam

Pokemon GO Audino’s strengths and weaknesses

Audino’s type match up (Image via Sportskeeda)

Audino is only weak to Fighting-type moves, taking 160% damage from them. On the flip side, it resists Ghost-type attacks, taking just 39.1% damage, making it mildly annoying to take down with Ghost-type Pokemon. However, due to its lackluster offensive presence, this advantage rarely swings battles in its favor.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Audino

If you’re up against a Pokemon GO Audino, bring your strongest Fighting-type attackers. Here are the top counters:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega or Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Hariyama with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

Pheromosa with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Urshifu with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

Shadow Sneasler with Rock Smash and Close Combat

Breloom with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Focus Blast

Marshadow with Counter and Close Combat

Shadow Emboar with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Shadow Annihilape with Counter and Close Combat

Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Audino may not be a top-tier battler in Pokemon GO, but it still has value for players seeking Stardust or looking to decorate gyms with a pink theme. While it’s not recommended for serious PvP or PvE use, there’s always hope it could become relevant if the developers rebalance its moveset in the future. Until then, catch it for the dust, not the duels.

