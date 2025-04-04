How to get Mega Audino in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Mega Audino in Pokemon GO is a charming and sturdy addition to the title's Mega Evolution lineup, blending cuteness with surprising durability. As a Normal and Fairy-type Pokemon, it brings a unique dual-typing that makes it stand out in battle and raids. Known for its healing nature in the main series, Mega Audino transitions into Pokemon GO with strong defenses and a balanced moveset.

Here's everything you need to know to add Mega Audino to your collection.

How to get Mega Audino in Pokemon GO

Mega Audino as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a few reliable methods to get Mega Audino in Pokemon GO:

1) Mega Evolve a regular Audino: To get Mega Audino, you first need a regular Audino and 200 Mega Energy. Audino isn’t the most common encounter, but it has been made available through different in-game features over time. You might come across it in:

Wild encounters (especially during themed events)

10km Eggs

Limited-time Field Research tasks

Once you’ve caught and stocked up on enough Mega Energy, you’ll be able to evolve your Audino into Mega Audino directly from the Pokemon screen.

2) Participate in Mega Raids: Mega Audino will appear in Mega Raids now and then, giving trainers the chance to battle and earn Mega Energy. Winning these raids also offers a shot at catching regular Audino as a reward encounter — and possibly even its shiny form, if you’re lucky.

3) Special event: Mega Audino will also frequently appear in various event after it makes its debut in Mega Raids during a special event on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This limited-time Raid Day is a major opportunity to farm Mega Energy and try for a shiny Audino encounter. The event marks the very first time Mega Audino becomes available in Pokemon GO, both as a raid boss and with its shiny variant unlocked.

4) Trade with other players: As always, you can trade with friends to get an Audino if you're missing one — though Mega Pokemon themselves can’t be traded. Once you have a regular Audino in your collection, you can then work toward Mega evolving it.

Can Mega Audino be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Mega Audino and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Mega Audino in Pokemon GO can be shiny.

Its shiny form will be introduced at the same time as its Mega debut - on April 5, 2025, during Mega Audino Raid Day. While in Mega form itself, defeating it in raids gives you the chance to catch a shiny version of regular Audino.

If you already have a shiny Audino from earlier events (like Pokemon GO Fest 2021, when it was first released on July 17, 2021), you can use that to Mega evolve into shiny Mega Audino as long as you have enough Mega Energy.

Mega Audino in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Here’s a breakdown of Mega Audino’s key stats and moveset:

Type : Normal / Fairy

: Normal / Fairy Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 193

: 193 Stamina : 180

: 180 Boss CP (Raid) : 24,493

: 24,493 Max CP (Catch) : Non-boosted - 961 CP and Weather-boosted - 1,201 CP

: Non-boosted - 961 CP and Weather-boosted - 1,201 CP Fast Attacks : Pound and Zen Headbutt

: Pound and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Disarming Voice, Body Slam and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Audino in Pokemon GO might not be the most aggressive threat as a boss, but its defensive stats and Fairy typing give it a decent role in PvE matchups, especially when boosted by Mega mechanics. Whether you're a shiny hunter or looking to complete your Mega Pokedex, don’t miss its debut event in April — Mega Audino in Pokemon GO won’t stay in raids forever.

