Is the Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day ticket worth purchasing?

The Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day is set to roll out on Saturday, April 5, 2025, marking the debut of the Hearing Pokemon in Mega Raids. Whether you're a casual trainer or a seasoned raider, these three-hour windows often offer great rewards, shiny chances, and new opportunities to add a debuting variant to your collection.

But with a paid ticket option on the table, many are left wondering - is it really worth the purchase? Let’s break down the event, both the Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day free and paid perks, and help you decide.

Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day details

Mega Audino as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Audino will debut in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids during a limited-time event on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

During this three-hour window, all players will benefit from a handful of free bonuses:

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Audino from Mega Raids.

Up to five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).

A Remote Raid Pass limit increase to 20, from Friday, April 4 at 5 pm PDT until Saturday, April 5 at 8 pm PDT.

Audino is also getting a boost in battle performance. From this event onward, it will gain access to the Charged Attack Body Slam, potentially increasing its utility in certain PvE scenarios.

Free Timed Research

A limited-time free Timed Research will be available for all players during the Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day. By completing it during the event, you can earn:

10,000 Stardust

Additional Stardust from completing raids

Other unspecified rewards

Even without spending money, these bonuses make it a worthwhile event to participate in if you can play during the three-hour window.

What does the Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day Ticket offer?

For players looking to maximize their raid efficiency, the game offers a $5 ticket (or equivalent in your region) available in the in-game shop until 4 pm local time on April 5. This paid ticket adds the following extras on top of the free bonuses, but only during the event window:

Eight additional Raid Passes from Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Increased chances of earning Rare Candy XL from raids

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day Ticket worth it?

Mega Audino and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The value of this ticket depends on your playstyle and goals:

Buy the ticket if:

You plan on raiding heavily and want to maximize the 14 total daily Raid Passes .

. You’re chasing Shiny Audino and want as many raid attempts as possible.

and want as many raid attempts as possible. You’re low on Stardust or XP and want to make the most of the multipliers.

or and want to make the most of the multipliers. You’re after Rare Candy XL for powering up Legendaries or rarer Pokemon.

Skip the ticket if:

You’ll only be able to raid a few times during the event.

You aren’t particularly interested in Mega Audino or its Shiny variant.

You do not need XP, Stardust, or Rare Candy XL at the moment.

For $5, the Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day ticket offers solid value, especially if you plan to go all-in during the event. The extra Raid Passes, boosted XP and Stardust, and increased Rare Candy XL drop rate can add up quickly for active players.

However, if you can only squeeze in a few raids or aren’t particularly interested in this Mega Evolution, you can still enjoy meaningful free rewards without opening your wallet.

Whether you’re raiding casually or grinding for Shinies, Mega Audino’s debut is shaping up to be a fun and rewarding afternoon in Pokemon GO.

