Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day will take place on April 5, 2025, from 2 to 5 PM local time. This will mark both Mega Audino's debut appearance in the mobile game and the first time it learns the Charged Attack Body Slam. Although the creature is not known for its battle prowess anywhere, there are certain perks associated with Audino, making this event a must-attend for Pokemon GO fans.

This article covers all the features and bonuses available during the Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day event and tells you how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day features and bonuses

Features

Mega Audino will take over raids from 2 to 5 PM local time. Each Gym will refresh every 30 minutes, giving you at least six raids over the three-hour event period. Additionally, remote access will be available.

Starting from this event, Audino will be able to learn the Charged Attack Body Slam. Check out the viability of Body Slam Audino in Pokemon GO.

Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, April 4, at 5 PM to Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8PM PDT.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).

There is an increased chance of encountering Shiny Audino from Mega Raids.

The event will also have a Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day ticket and a free Timed Research quest in store, giving you access to special bonuses and rewards.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Mega Audino Raid Day

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Build a strong team

While the raid boss doesn't hit too hard, it has immense bulk. So, make a team that consists of the strongest Mega Audino raid counters.

Play with friends and Community members

Raids are most fun when you play with others. However, you can also solo defeat Mega Audino in Pokemon GO Mega raids. Additionally, if you get together with the official Community, you will get access to a special Timed Research.

Use Star Pieces

Audino is one of the creatures that gives additional Stardust when caught in Pokemon GO. You can increase this using Star Pieces. Utilizing Origin Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure Effect will help you increase this item's longevity.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

