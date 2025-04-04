  • home icon
Pokemon GO Mega Audino raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 04, 2025 14:16 GMT
Pokemon GO Mega Audino raid guide
Pokemon GO Mega Audino raid guide (Image via TPC)

A Pokemon GO Mega Audino raid guide is the need of the hour as the creature debuts in the mobile game. It will be featured as a raid boss from 2 pm to 5 pm local time as part of the Raid Day event on March 5, 2025. Originally hailing from the Unova region, Audino got its Mega Evolution in Generation VI, with the release of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

This article covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters to help you come out on top when challenging Pokemon Audino raids.

Pokemon GO Mega Audino raid weaknesses

Mega Audino type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Mega Audino type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Mega Audino in Pokemon GO?

Mega Audino is a Normal- and Fairy-type creature. This means it is vulnerable to only Steel- and Poison-type moves.

Learn more about its type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Mega Audino's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a Mega raid boss in Pokemon GO, Mega Audino has the following stats:

  • Combat Power: 24,493
  • Attack: 147
  • Defense: 239
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Pound and Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Disarming Voice, and Hyper Beam
Best counters to Mega Audino raids in Pokemon GO

The top counter to Pokemon GO Mega Audino raids is Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike. It is also the only creature capable of solo-defeating this raid boss.

Best Steel-type counters to Zacian

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
  • Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
  • White Kyurem with Steel Wing and Ice Burn
Best Poison-type counters to Zacian

  • Mega or Shadow Gengar with Sucker Punchand Sludge Bomb
  • Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
  • Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
  • Naganadel with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
  • Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Use the following search strings to look for the best Mega Audino counters available to you:

  • Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
  • Poison&@Poison&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Mega Audino raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Audino and Mega Audino (Image via TPC)
Shiny Audino and Mega Audino (Image via TPC)

You can capture the regular form of Audino after the raids at the following CP ranges:

  • No weather boost: 901 - 961 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,127 - 1,201 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Mega Audino raids?

  • No weather boost: 961 CP
  • Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,201 CP

Can Mega Audino be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Audino from Mega Raids. The chances of this happening are usually 1-in-64, but during the Raid Day, it will be boosted to 1-in-10.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

More from Sportskeeda
