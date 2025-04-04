Is Audino with Body Slam good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Audino with Body Slam in Pokemon GO debuts during the Raid Day event on April 5, 2025. The creature will be available from 2-5 pm local time in all Gyms around you, with a 30-minute refresh schedule. After the event starts in your region, you can teach Body Slam to Audino anytime.
Body Slam is a Normal-type Charged Attack that deals 50 damage with a 2-second cooldown in PvE battles. In Trainer Battles, it deals 50 damage for 35 energy.
At the outset, Audino with Body Slam in Pokemon GO is as useless as Audino without this move. This article will elaborate on this.
Is Audino with Body Slam worth using in Pokemon GO PvP?
The Great League is the only PvP arena Audino is eligible for. With or without Body Slam, if you care about your elo, do not use it. It has a singular win in the 1-1 shield situation when Body Slam is equipped — Guzzlord is the unfortunate loser here. It sees no wins in the 2-2 shield scenario and manages to scrape by wins against Gollisopod in the 0-0 shield battle with both Body Slam and Hyper Beam as its STAB attack option.
Is Audino with Body Slam worth using in Pokemon GO PvE?
The only place Audino is worth using in PvE battles is as a Gym Defender. But even there, it is outclassed by stronger and bulkier Normal-types. Once again, Body Slam does nothing for Audino.
How to get Audino with Body Slam in Pokemon GO
You can get Body Slam Audino on the Raid Day by catching the creature from Mega Raid battles. If you miss this opportunity, you don't need to worry. Not only can you get the move any time using a regular Charged TM, but the move also has no utility whatsoever.
Giving Audino a different Fast Attack option could have given it some utility in PvP battles, as it has excellent bulk for the Great League. However, for now, it will be stuck in the dungeons of Pokemon-you-should-never-use.
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
