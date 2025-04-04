How to solo defeat Mega Audino in Pokemon GO Mega raids

Trainers wishing to solo defeat Mega Audino in Pokemon GO Mega raids would be happy to know that the feat is achievable with the right counters and strategy. The Normal- and Fairy-type critter debuts during the Raid Day event on April 5, 2025, and will be available in Gyms around you from 2 - 5 pm local time.

This article mentions the counters you need and the strategy you must follow to solo defeat Mega Audino in Pokemon GO Mega raids.

Best counter and strategy to solo defeat Mega Audino in Pokemon GO Mega raids

A Level 50 Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike is the only Pocket Monster that can help you take down Mega Audino raids on your own without any weather boost. Its Steel sub-typing ensures it resists all of Mega Audino's attack options and can hit back hard with super-effective Steel-type damage.

Mega Audino in the anime (Image via TPC)

Take a look at Mega Audino's stats and moves to understand why Dusk Mane Necrozma is so successful against it:

Combat Power: 24,493

24,493 Attack: 147

147 Defense: 239

239 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Pound and Zen Headbutt

Pound and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Disarming Voice, and Hyper Beam

As for the strategy to overcome Mega Audino raids on your own, you can go with a couple of options. You can either use a team of six maxed-out Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike or a team of a single Dusk Mane with a backup.

In the first case, you won't need to pause the battle, as simulations suggest that Dusk Mane faints only four times before taking down the raid boss. In the second case, pause the battle when Dusk Mane reaches red health, to recover its HP. Other than that, keep hitting the raid boss with Fast and Charged Attacks constantly to solo defeat Mega Audino in Pokemon GO.

If you live in an area with snowy weather during these raids, you can get away with using Dusk Mane Necrozma that are only level 35. Additionally, a level 40+ Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash can also help you take down the raid boss.

If you don't have the required creatures to solo defeat Mega Audino in Pokemon GO, check out our Mega Audino raid guide to learn about the best general counters.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

