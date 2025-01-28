How to get Yungoos in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Yungoos in Pokemon GO can be encountered and caught at events. The Spotlight Hour event featuring Yungoos is scheduled for January 29, 2025, from 6-7 pm local time. During its run, this Pocket Monster will spawn in all weather conditions. You can also collect its Candy by capturing it in the wild. If you like, you can feed Yungoos 50 Candy in the daytime to evolve it into Gumshoos.

This article explains everything you must know about getting a Yungoos in Pokemon GO. It also sheds light on the creature's shiny availability.

How to get Yungoos in Pokemon GO

Yungoos in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given below are the five methods to acquire Yungoos:

Catch the creature in the wild

Hatch Eggs

Defeat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

Catch the creature in the wild

When the event featuring Yungoos starts, it can be encountered in the wild. You can simply throw a Poke Ball at it to catch it. The encounter rate for this Pokemon is boosted during Partly Cloudy weather in-game. In this particular weather, items like Lure Module and Incense can be activated to increase the chances of luring Yungoos to your location.

Hatch Eggs

Yungoos in Pokemon GO could previously be hatched from 2 KM Eggs. From March 1, 2022, to June 1, 2023, trainers were able to get their hands on this creature through 2 KM Eggs. This means that if Niantic decides to bring the creature back as an Egg hatch, you could leverage the reintroduction and add it to your collection.

Defeat Raid Battles

Another way to get Yungoos in Pokemon GO is to win its Raid Battles. It appears as a one-star Raid Boss in the game, boasting a combat power of 2,827. Being a Normal-type creature, Yungoos is only weak to Fighting-type Fast and Charged Attacks.

Here are some Fighting-type counters to take down Yungoos:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Marshadow with Counter and Close Combat

Complete Research Tasks

You can get Yungoos in Pokemon GO by completing various Research Tasks, which are segmented into Field Research Tasks, Special Research Tasks, and Timed Research Tasks. During the Blaze New Trails event, trainers had to spin 10 PokeStops to receive a Research Task that rewarded them with a Yungoos encounter.

Trade

As a last resort, you can scratch your friend's back for a Yungoos trade.

Can Yungoos be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Yungoos in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, the Yungoos you encounter during Spotlight Hour can come in a shiny variation. It made its way into the game for the first time as part of the Welcome to Alola event.

