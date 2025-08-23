How many Eternatus Candy can you get from an Eternamax Battle in Pokemon GO?

Leveling up Eternatus will require massive amounts of Eternamax Candy in Pokemon GO, and each Eternamax Battle only gives you a small amount. These special Max Battles are easily the toughest encounter anyone has faced in the game to date, and winning as a solo player is simply not possible. Eternatus also has a much higher Candy requirement when it comes to leveling up.
You can get between 60 to140 Eternatus Candy and 38 to 60 Eternatus Candy XL from an Eternamax Battle in Pokemon GO. The exact amount will vary depending on several factors, and this article explains all of it in detail.
Also read: All Pokemon GO Max Particle Codes [GO Fest 2025 Max Finale]
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
How many Eternamax Candy and Eternamax Candy XL can you get per Eternamax Battle in Pokemon GO?
After you win an Eternamax Battle with Eternatus in Pokemon GO, you will get the following amount of Candy:
- Between 60-140 Eternatus Candy
- Between 38-60 Eternatus Candy XL
The exact number of these Candy will depend on several factors, including how much damage you did, how much time the overall Max Battle took to complete, and even the performance of your particular group.
Read more: How to get Eternatus in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
If you and your group had done a ton of damage while completing the Max Battle in a decent amount of time, you will easily get more than 100 Eternatus Candy and around 50 Eternatus Candy XL. Similarly, if your group took a lot of time to complete the Eternamax Raid, and you spent a lot of the time Cheering with your Pokemon fainting early, you will get a lesser amount of Etertnatus Candy and Candy XL.
How much Eternatus Candy is needed to power up Eternatus in Pokemon GO?
To max out Eternatus in Pokemon GO, you will need 8,900 Eternatus Candy and 890 Eternatus Candy XL. Both of these are extremely high numbers that is going to take a lot of time to achieve.
You will need to complete approximately 160 Eternamax Battles to attain level 50 with Eternatus, considering you have the premium GO Pass Max Finale on your account.
