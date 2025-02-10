How to solo defeat Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO

With the critter's return to 3-star raids, many trainers wish to solo defeat Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO. It is a dual Rock- and Electric-type Pokemon that takes 256% damage from Ground-type attacks. As such, there are many Pokemon (like Primal Groudon) in the game that can help you beat Alolan Graveler just by yourself.

Following a solid plan, utilizing the best counters, taking advantage of the critter's weaknesses, and working on a sound strategy are all essential if you want to solo defeat Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO.

Best strategy and counters to help solo defeat Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO

Alolan Graveler (in the middle), as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

Trending

Information on Alolan Graveler in 3-star raids:

Combat power : 14,369

Attack : 164

: 164 Defense : 164

: 164 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Rock Throw and Volt Switch

: Rock Throw and Volt Switch Charged Attacks : Stone Edge, Thunder Bolt, and Rock Blast

: Stone Edge, Thunder Bolt, and Rock Blast Weaknesses : Ground, Fighting, Grass, and Water

: Ground, Fighting, Grass, and Water Time to complete Alolan Graveler’s raids: 180 seconds

Also read: 5 things fans would love to see in Pokemon GO Fest 2025

Alolan Graveler loses a huge chunk of HP from Ground-type attacks in battles, as it takes double super-effective damage against this typing. If the counters that know such attacks sport a high Attack stat, they can inflict even more damage on this creature.

Each counter mentioned here can solo defeat Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO.

Level 40+ Ground-type counters:

Primal or Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud Shot and Scorching Sands

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Rhydon: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Level 40+ Fighting-type counters:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Gallade: Low Kick and Close Combat

Also read: How to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Note: Do keep one thing in mind when attempting to solo defeat Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO — Mega Pokemon can improve the performance of other creatures of the same type and also raise the damage output of their moves.

Level 40+ Water-type counters:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Alolan Graveler’s combat power is boosted during Partly Cloudy and Rainy weather conditions in the game, thus improving its battle performance. Nevertheless, the counters provided in this article can defeat this Raid Boss no matter the weather conditions it appears under in a Gym.

Using healing items to recover your counters’ health is a smart strategy. Therefore, be sure to carry as many items as possible during your attempt to solo defeat Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨