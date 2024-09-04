How to solo defeat Azumarill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids? 

If you want to defeat Azumarill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, you’ll need strong counters like Shadow Magnezone, which will reduce the time taken to win these battles. Azumarill is a dual Water- and Flying-type species with a decent stat spread in the game. But, when it is featured as a 3-star Raid Bcoss in GO, its battle capabilities increase, making it difficult for raiders to beat alone.

In addition, Azumarill's combat power (CP) improves significantly in raids, which is why your raiding team must have strong Pokemon that last long during the battle.

Now, let’s take a look at the best Pokemon to use to defeat Azumarill in Pokemon GO.

How do you beat Azumarill in Pokemon GO raids solo?

Learn how to beat Azumarill in 3-star raids in Pokemon GO alone. (Image via TPC)

To beat Azumarill in Pokemon GO on your own, you’ll have to create a team that can exploit the creature’s weaknesses to type attacks. Some of the Pokemon that can capitalize on Azumarill's vulnerabilities are Xurkitree, Shadow Luxray, and Mega Gengar. Since the time limit to complete Azumarill 3-star raids is 180 seconds, these counters are the right fit for the job.

As a 3-star Raid Boss, Azumarill has a combat power (CP) of 9,847 and a hit point (HP) of 3,600. It boasts an Attack stat of 112 and a Defense stat of 152, making the battle even more difficult.

The Fast Moves available for Azumarill in Pokemon GO are Bubble and Rock Smash. Its Charged Moves are Ice Beam, Play Rough, and Hydro Pump.

Azumarill is a Fairy- and Water-type Pocket Monster, so it is 160% weak to Electric-, Grass-, and Poison-type moves. When Pokemon of the same typing know these attacks, they can inflict additional damage on the Raid Boss, thanks to the benefit of the STAB effect. Importantly, your counters of a specific type can become stronger if you use them in the right weather.

Niantic organizes Azumarill raids in different weather conditions in the game. However, battles that are hosted in Rainy or Cloudy weather in-game tend to be powerful. So, trainers who want to defeat Azumarill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo should keep this important detail in mind.

Lastly, you should remember to dodge Azumaril’s Charged Attacks aimed at your counter, as they can chip away at your counter’s health.

Counters to beat Azumarill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo

A picture of an Azumarill from the anime. (Image via TPC)

Below are the names of the best Pokemon and their moves that you should use as counters to defeat Azumarill in Pokemon GO raids:

Shadow Magnezone that knows Spark and Wild Charge.

Xurkitree that knows Spark and Power Whip.

Mega Gengar that knows Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb.

Shadow Raikou that knows Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

Shadow Electrivire that knows Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

Shadow Zapdos that knows Thunder Shock and Thunder Bolt.

Mega Manectric that knows Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

Kartana that knows Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade.

Make sure you have some healing potions like Max Revive with you in Azumarill battles to revitalize your fallen counters.

