How to solo defeat Boldore in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Raiding Boldore in Pokemon GO can be a challenging experience, especially when taking on the 3-star raid boss solo. This Gen V Rock-type Pokemon requires careful planning to defeat alone. With the right strategies, awareness of its vulnerabilities, and insight into how weather influences battles, you can defeat it on your own.
This guide covers all the essential information about Boldore's strengths and weaknesses, as well as the top Pokemon to counter it. Whether you're a seasoned trainer or simply aiming to finish the raid for rewards, this overview will assist you in achieving success. Let's explore.
How to defeat Boldore in Pokemon GO Raids solo
Boldore in Pokemon GO comes with a Combat Power (CP) of 14,254, making it a formidable opponent in 3-star raids. Its stats are as follows:
- Attack: 174
- Defense: 143
- Stamina: 3,600
As a Rock-type Pokemon, Boldore has five weaknesses, each dealing 160% increased damage:
- Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel and Water
Using Pokemon that leverage these attack types will help you bring down Boldore more efficiently. However, it also possesses notable resistances, reducing the effectiveness of the following attack types:
- Fire, Normal, Flying, and Poison
These moves deal only 39.1% of their normal damage, making them poor choices for battle.
Boldore’s moveset
Understanding its moveset is crucial for counter-strategizing. Boldore can use:
- Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap, Smack Down
- Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Slide, Bulldoze
It is important to note here that the recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.
Best counters for Boldore in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
Without weather boosts, these Pokemon provide the most effective counters to Boldore in Pokemon GO:
- Mega Lucario: With Force Palm and Aura Sphere, Mega Lucario stands out as one of the best options for this raid. Its impressive DPS and resistance to Rock-type moves make it a formidable choice.
- Necrozma (Dusk Mane): This Pokemon deals a lot of Steel-type damage with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike, exploiting Boldore's weaknesses while being able to resist its Rock-type attacks.
- Primal or Shadow Groudon: With Mud Shot and Precipice Blades, Groudon unleashes powerful Ground-type attacks that target one of Boldore’s main weaknesses, making it a dependable option.
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre: With Waterfall and Origin Pulse, Kyogre is a steady source of Water-type damage and can take a hit from Boldore’s strikes.
- Mega Sceptile: As a potent Grass-type attacker, Mega Sceptile utilizes Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant to inflict rapid damage while sidestepping direct weaknesses.
Additional solo counters for Boldore in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts
If the weather conditions favor certain attack types, these additional counters become excellent choices against Boldore in Pokemon GO:
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Empoleon with Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
Tips for soloing Boldore in Pokemon GO
- Use high-level Pokemon: Pokemon at Level 40+ with optimal IVs will perform best.
- Leverage type advantage: Stick to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves for maximum damage.
- Dodge effectively: Boldore’s Charged Attacks can be powerful, so dodging helps conserve your Pokemon’s HP.
- Optimize weather effects: Rainy weather boosts Water and Steel moves, while Cloudy boosts Fighting moves, giving you an extra edge.
- Power up your counters: If your counters are under-leveled, consider using Stardust and Candy to strengthen them before the raid.
