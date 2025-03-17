  • home icon
  • How to solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles

How to solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 17, 2025 22:45 GMT
How to solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles
Can you solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles? (Image via TPC)

To solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles, you need to have the right counters and strategy. Following its debut on March 17, 2025, the creature will be available for battle from 6 am to 9 pm local time every day until further notice. The Pokemon was also available extensively during the Max Monday event from 6 - 7 pm local time on March 17, 2025.

This article suggests the best ways to solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles

To win Chansey Max Battles on your own, we recommend using a Steel-type tank — such as Metagross or Excadrill — and a Fighting-type attacker — such as Machamp or Falinks. The reason behind this strategy is that Steel-type creatures resist all of Chansey's attack options, while Fighting-types deal maximum super-effective damage.

Shiny Dynamax Chansey (Image via TPC)
Shiny Dynamax Chansey (Image via TPC)

A look at Dynamax Chansey's attributes will help you understand this better:

  • Attack: 60
  • Defense: 128
  • Moveset: Hyper Beam, Dazzling Gleam, Psychic

Use the following creatures as a tank for the best results against Chansey:

  • Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash (Level 20+)
  • Excadrill with Mud Shot and Scorching Sands (Level 30+)

These Pokemon have the best chance of soaking the incoming damage while dealing decent chip damage to Chansey with their regular Fast and Charged Moves.

As the attacker, utilize the following creatures:

  • Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Falinks with Counter and Superpower
When attempting to solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO, use the Steel-types as the damage soaker. Have two such creatures on your team for safety. The third slot will be filled by the Fighting-type attacker; switch to it during the Dynamax Phase to deal super-effective damage with Max Knuckle.

Notably, you don't need Max Mushrooms or a weather boost to be successful in this endeavor. This is also not the only combination of creatures that can achieve this feat. As long as you use a Steel-type tank, any Dynamax or Gigantamax form with high Attack will deal sufficient damage during the Dynamax Phase and can help you solo defeat Chansey in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

You can also check out our detailed Pokemon GO Chansey Max Battle guide to learn more.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Edited by Niladri Roy
