Pokemon GO Chansey Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Trainers will face off against Pokemon GO Chansey's Dynamax form in a Tier 3 Max Battle on March 17, 2025, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Pokemon GO's Max Monday event features a different Dynamax Pokemon each week, taking over all Max Battles at Power Spots for one hour. This battle offers a chance to encounter a shiny version of Chansey. However, taking down this bulky opponent requires strategy and the right counters.

This guide will cover Dynamax Chansey's weaknesses, best counters, and combat stats to help you prepare for the battle effectively.

Pokemon GO Chansey Max Battle weaknesses

Chansey type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Dynamax Chansey?

Dynamax Chansey is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, meaning it has only one notable weakness:

Weak to Fighting-type attacks (160% damage)

Resistant to Ghost-type attacks (39% damage)

For optimal results, trainers should focus on Fighting-type moves while avoiding Ghost-type attacks, which will be largely ineffective against Chansey.

Pokemon GO Chansey Max Battle stats and moveset

Attack: 60

60 Defense: 128

128 Moveset: Hyper Beam, Dazzling Gleam, Psychic

Battling this boss requires 400 Max Particles, which will be refunded if you lose. Up to four trainers can join the fight, each bringing up to three Pokemon into battle. Chansey's relatively low Attack stat makes it a manageable opponent, but its bulk can prolong battles if you don’t bring strong Fighting-type counters.

Pokemon GO Chansey Max Battle best counters

Chansey as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Chansey efficiently, trainers should prioritize Pokemon that can utilize Max Knuckle for super-effective damage. Below are the best counters:

Best damage dealers:

Dynamax Machamp with Counter

Dynamax Falinks with Counter

Dynamax Dubwool with Double Kick

Dynamax Kubfu with Counter

Dynamax Raikou with Volt Switch

Gigantamax Kingler with Bubble

Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark

Best support and damage soakers:

Dynamax Excadrill with Mud Shot

Gigantamax Lapras with Water Gun

Gigantamax or Dynamax Blastoise with Water Gun

Dynamax Metagross with Zen Headbutt

Using high-damage Fighting-type moves will significantly improve your chances of taking down Chansey before time runs out.

Pokemon GO Chansey Max Battle catch CP and shiny availability

Chansey and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Normal Weather: 654 CP - 717 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

654 CP - 717 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather Boosted (Partly Cloudy): 817 CP - 896 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Chansey raids?

Non-weather boosted: 717 CP

717 CP Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 896 CP

Can Chansey be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Yes, Shiny Chansey has been obtainable in Pokemon GO since the Valentine's Day event on February 14, 2020. It will be available as a potential reward from this Max Battle.

Dynamax Chansey may not be the hardest Max Battle boss, but its durability can make battles drag on if you don’t bring the right Pokemon. Using Fighting-type attackers with strong moves like Counter or Double Kick will ensure a quicker victory.

Plus, the chance to encounter a shiny Pokemon GO Chansey makes this battle worth taking on. Prepare your team and take advantage of Max Monday to add this unique Dynamax Pokemon to your collection

