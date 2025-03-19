How to solo defeat Claydol in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Claydol in Pokemon GO, a Ground/Psychic-type Pokemon, appears in the game's 3-star raids and presents a challenge for solo players. While this Gen III creature boasts high defensive stats, its multiple weaknesses provide an opportunity for trainers to exploit type advantages effectively.
With the right counters and optimized move sets, a well-prepared trainer can take it down solo. However, Claydol in Pokemon GO also resists several attack types, making move selection crucial.
This guide outlines the best counters and strategies to ensure a successful solo raid attempt.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Claydol solo raid guide
Claydol Raid boss stats
- Combat Power: 14,527
- Attack: 140
- Defense: 229
- Stamina: 3,600
Claydol’s Weaknesses (160% Increased Damage) - Claydol in Pokemon GO has multiple vulnerabilities that make it susceptible to the following attack types:
- Bug
- Dark
- Ghost
- Grass
- Ice
- Water
Claydol’s Resistances (Reduced Damage Taken) - Claydol in Pokemon GO has notable resistances against several move types:
- Electric: 39.1%
- Fighting: 62.5%
- Poison: 62.5%
- Rock: 62.5%
- Psychic: 62.5%
Claydol’s moveset
- Fast Attacks: Confusion, Extrasensory, and Mud-Slap
- Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Earthquake, Gyro Ball, Ice Beam, Psychic, Rock Tomb, Shadow Ball, and Scorching Sands
Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid on their own.
Also read: Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research: All events, tasks, and rewards
Best counters for Claydol in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
Without weather advantages, these Pokemon provide the highest efficiency in countering Claydol in Pokemon GO:
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse: A top-tier Water-type attacker with powerful charge moves, dealing massive damage.
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant: A strong Grass-type counter with high attack speed and damage output.
- Necrozma - Dawn Wings: Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam: Ghost-type attacks effectively target Claydol’s weaknesses.
- White Kyurem: Ice Fang and Ice Burn: An Ice-type option capable of dealing significant super-effective damage.
- Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw and Freeze Shock: Combines Ice and Ghost moves for a strong offensive strategy.
Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (March 2025)
Additional solo counters for Claydol in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts
Weather conditions can further enhance the effectiveness of specific Pokemon. Here are the best choices when conditions favor their attack types:
- Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche
- Shadow Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Samurott with Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Mega Pinsir with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Grass Knot
- Shaymin - Sky with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
Also read: 5 most unique Gen IX designs currently available in Pokemon GO
Tips for soloing Claydol in Pokemon GO
- Maximize IVs and CP: The higher the stats of your Pokemon, the better your chances of a successful solo run.
- Utilize Mega Evolutions and Shadows: These versions of Pokemon deal significantly more damage than their regular counterparts.
- Time dodges effectively: Avoiding charged attacks, especially from Earthquake or Psychic, can extend your Pokemon’s survivability.
- Consider Weather Boosts: Attacking with boosted moves can provide an edge in battle.
- Bring multiple strong counters: If one Pokemon faints, have backups ready to continue dealing super-effective damage.
With the right team and battle plan, defeating Claydol in Pokemon GO solo is quite achievable. By leveraging its multiple weaknesses and using optimal counters, you can clear the raid efficiently and secure your victory.
Also read: Gen VIII legendaries hit with pre-release nerf in Pokemon GO, players point out inconsistencies
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨