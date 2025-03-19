How to solo defeat Claydol in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Claydol in Pokemon GO, a Ground/Psychic-type Pokemon, appears in the game's 3-star raids and presents a challenge for solo players. While this Gen III creature boasts high defensive stats, its multiple weaknesses provide an opportunity for trainers to exploit type advantages effectively.

With the right counters and optimized move sets, a well-prepared trainer can take it down solo. However, Claydol in Pokemon GO also resists several attack types, making move selection crucial.

This guide outlines the best counters and strategies to ensure a successful solo raid attempt.

Pokemon GO Claydol solo raid guide

Claydol as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Claydol Raid boss stats

Combat Power: 14,527

14,527 Attack: 140

140 Defense: 229

229 Stamina: 3,600

Claydol’s Weaknesses (160% Increased Damage) - Claydol in Pokemon GO has multiple vulnerabilities that make it susceptible to the following attack types:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Grass

Ice

Water

Claydol’s Resistances (Reduced Damage Taken) - Claydol in Pokemon GO has notable resistances against several move types:

Electric: 39.1%

39.1% Fighting: 62.5%

62.5% Poison: 62.5%

62.5% Rock: 62.5%

62.5% Psychic: 62.5%

Claydol’s moveset

Fast Attacks: Confusion, Extrasensory, and Mud-Slap

Confusion, Extrasensory, and Mud-Slap Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Earthquake, Gyro Ball, Ice Beam, Psychic, Rock Tomb, Shadow Ball, and Scorching Sands

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid on their own.

Best counters for Claydol in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Best counters to Claydol (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Without weather advantages, these Pokemon provide the highest efficiency in countering Claydol in Pokemon GO:

Primal or Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse: A top-tier Water-type attacker with powerful charge moves, dealing massive damage.

Waterfall and Origin Pulse: A top-tier Water-type attacker with powerful charge moves, dealing massive damage. Mega or Shadow Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant: A strong Grass-type counter with high attack speed and damage output.

Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant: A strong Grass-type counter with high attack speed and damage output. Necrozma - Dawn Wings: Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam: Ghost-type attacks effectively target Claydol’s weaknesses.

Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam: Ghost-type attacks effectively target Claydol’s weaknesses. White Kyurem: Ice Fang and Ice Burn: An Ice-type option capable of dealing significant super-effective damage.

Ice Fang and Ice Burn: An Ice-type option capable of dealing significant super-effective damage. Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw and Freeze Shock: Combines Ice and Ghost moves for a strong offensive strategy.

Additional solo counters for Claydol in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

Weather conditions can further enhance the effectiveness of specific Pokemon. Here are the best choices when conditions favor their attack types:

Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

with Lick and Shadow Ball Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

with Bite and Brutal Swing Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

with Snarl and Avalanche Shadow Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer

with Snarl and Crabhammer Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Samurott with Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon

with Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Mega Pinsir with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

with Struggle Bug and Megahorn Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Grass Knot

with Sucker Punch and Grass Knot Shaymin - Sky with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Tips for soloing Claydol in Pokemon GO

Maximize IVs and CP : The higher the stats of your Pokemon, the better your chances of a successful solo run.

: The higher the stats of your Pokemon, the better your chances of a successful solo run. Utilize Mega Evolutions and Shadows : These versions of Pokemon deal significantly more damage than their regular counterparts.

: These versions of Pokemon deal significantly more damage than their regular counterparts. Time dodges effectively : Avoiding charged attacks, especially from Earthquake or Psychic, can extend your Pokemon’s survivability.

: Avoiding charged attacks, especially from Earthquake or Psychic, can extend your Pokemon’s survivability. Consider Weather Boosts : Attacking with boosted moves can provide an edge in battle.

: Attacking with boosted moves can provide an edge in battle. Bring multiple strong counters: If one Pokemon faints, have backups ready to continue dealing super-effective damage.

With the right team and battle plan, defeating Claydol in Pokemon GO solo is quite achievable. By leveraging its multiple weaknesses and using optimal counters, you can clear the raid efficiently and secure your victory.

