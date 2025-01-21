How to solo defeat Delcatty in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Despite its seemingly gentle nature, Delcatty in Pokemon GO can be a tricky opponent in 3-star raids. The Prim Pokemon is known for its graceful appearance and serene demeanor. As a Normal-type Pokemon, it doesn’t boast overwhelming power, but its versatility in battle requires careful planning to defeat solo.

Trainers who take on this raid will need to prepare strategically and choose the right counters to exploit its weaknesses.

Whether you're a seasoned raider or a beginner, understanding Delcatty’s characteristics is the key to success. Let’s explore how to take down the elegant yet challenging Delcatty in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Delcatty in Pokemon GO Raids solo

Type: Normal-type

Normal-type Combat Power (CP): 10,510

10,510 Attack: 132

132 Defense: 127

127 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Zen Headbutt, Feint Attack and Charm

Zen Headbutt, Feint Attack and Charm Charged Attacks: Disarming Voice, Play Rough and Wild Charge

Disarming Voice, Play Rough and Wild Charge Weaknesses: As a Normal-type Pokemon, Delcatty is weak to Fighting-type moves, taking 160% damage from them

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Delcatty is weak to Fighting-type moves, taking 160% damage from them Resistances: It is resistant to Ghost-type attacks, which deal only 39% damage

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid solo.

Best counters for Delcatty in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Here are the top Pokemon to counter Delcatty in Pokemon GO effectively under neutral weather conditions:

Mega or Shadow Lucario : Equipped with Force Palm (Fast Attack) and Aura Sphere (Charged Attack), Lucario’s high Attack stat and Fighting-type specialization make it one of the best options.

: Equipped with (Fast Attack) and (Charged Attack), Lucario’s high Attack stat and Fighting-type specialization make it one of the best options. Mega or Shadow Blaziken : With Counter and Focus Blast , Blaziken’s dual Fire/Fighting typing provides excellent offensive power.

: With and , Blaziken’s dual Fire/Fighting typing provides excellent offensive power. Mega Heracross : Utilize Counter and Close Combat to capitalize on Heracross’s powerful Fighting-type moveset.

: Utilize and to capitalize on Heracross’s powerful Fighting-type moveset. Terrakion : Its Double Kick and Sacred Sword combo makes Terrakion a reliable and hard-hitting counter.

: Its and combo makes Terrakion a reliable and hard-hitting counter. Shadow Conkeldurr: Known for its durability and power, Shadow Conkeldurr’s Counter and Dynamic Punch are perfect for this raid.

Additional solo counters for Delcatty in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts

If Fighting-type moves are boosted by cloudy weather, you can expand your counter roster to include the following:

Mega or Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

with Counter and Focus Blast Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

with Low Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Hariyama with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

with Low Kick and Close Combat Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

with Double Kick and Focus Blast Shadow Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Emboar with Low Kick and Focus Blast

with Low Kick and Focus Blast Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Focus Blast

with Psycho Cut and Focus Blast Shadow Regigigas with Hidden Power and Focus Blast

with Hidden Power and Focus Blast Shadow Sneasler with Rock Smash and Close Combat

with Rock Smash and Close Combat Hisuian Decidueye with Psycho Cut and Aura Sphere

with Psycho Cut and Aura Sphere Shadow Annihilape with Counter and Close Combat

with Counter and Close Combat Breloom with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch Marshadow with Counter and Close Combat

with Counter and Close Combat Pheromosa with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Tips for soloing Delcatty in Pokemon GO

Maximize your counters : Ensure your chosen Pokemon are at their highest possible level to maximize damage output.

: Ensure your chosen Pokemon are at their highest possible level to maximize damage output. Dodge strategically : Delcatty’s Charged Attacks, such as Wild Charge and Play Rough, can deal significant damage. Dodging can preserve your Pokemon’s longevity.

: Delcatty’s Charged Attacks, such as Wild Charge and Play Rough, can deal significant damage. Dodging can preserve your Pokemon’s longevity. Focus on Fighting-type moves : With Delcatty’s significant weakness to Fighting, stacking your team with Fighting-type attackers is key.

: With Delcatty’s significant weakness to Fighting, stacking your team with Fighting-type attackers is key. Utilize weather boosts : Take advantage of cloudy weather to boost your Fighting-type moves.

: Take advantage of cloudy weather to boost your Fighting-type moves. Time your charged attacks: Ensure you’re using Charged Attacks when Delcatty is vulnerable to maximize efficiency.

By preparing with the right team and strategy, you can take down Delcatty in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo.

