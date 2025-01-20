How to solo defeat Skuntank in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Skuntank in Pokemon GO is a challenging opponent in 3-star raids, but with the right strategy and team, you can defeat it solo. This Poison- and Dark-type Pokemon has a Combat Power (CP) of 14,476, making it a formidable foe. To succeed, you’ll need to exploit its singular Ground-type weakness and avoid using moves from its many resistances.

This guide provides the best counters, optimal movesets, and useful tips for soloing Skuntank in Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Skuntank in Pokemon GO Raids solo

Before defeating Skuntank in Pokemon GO let's understand its raid stats and possible moves:

Combat Power (CP): 14,476

14,476 Attack: 184

184 Defense: 132

132 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Bite, Poison Jab

Bite, Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Flamethrower, Crunch, Tailblaze

Sludge Bomb, Flamethrower, Crunch, Tailblaze Weaknesses (160%): Ground-type

Ground-type Resistances (63%): Dark-, Psychic-, Ghost-, Grass-, and Poison-type

Be cautious of its Charged Attacks, particularly Tailblaze, as it can deal heavy super effective damage to Ground-type critters.

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid solo.

Best counters for Skuntank in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades: Primal Groudon is the ultimate counter for Skuntank, thanks to its overwhelming stats and access to Precipice Blades, one of the strongest Ground-type moves in the game.

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades: Primal Groudon is the ultimate counter for Skuntank, thanks to its overwhelming stats and access to Precipice Blades, one of the strongest Ground-type moves in the game. Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power: Mega Garchomp’s high attack and powerful Ground-type moves make it a top-tier choice capable of dealing massive damage.

with Mud Shot and Earth Power: Mega Garchomp’s high attack and powerful Ground-type moves make it a top-tier choice capable of dealing massive damage. Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands: Excadrill’s combination of Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands ensures consistent damage output, even without weather boosts.

with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands: Excadrill’s combination of Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands ensures consistent damage output, even without weather boosts. Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm: Landorus (Therian) excels with its high attack stat and strong synergy between its moves.

with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm: Landorus (Therian) excels with its high attack stat and strong synergy between its moves. Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower: Shadow Mamoswine’s dual-typing and high offensive capabilities make it a solid counter against Skuntank, particularly for fast yet sustained takedowns.

Additional solo counters for Skuntank in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts

Weather boosts can enhance certain Ground-types, giving you more options for your raid team. Here are some additional counters to consider:

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

with Mud-Slap and Earth Power Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

with Mud Shot and Earthquake Shadow Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Hippowdon with Sand Attack and Scorching Sands

Tips for soloing Skuntank in Pokemon GO

Maximize your Ground-type damage: Focus on using Ground-type Pokemon with high attack stats and optimal movesets. Shadow and Mega variants are particularly effective.

Focus on using Ground-type Pokemon with high attack stats and optimal movesets. Shadow and Mega variants are particularly effective. Watch the weather: Boosted Ground-types under Clear weather will significantly enhance your damage output. Plan your raid time accordingly.

Boosted Ground-types under Clear weather will significantly enhance your damage output. Plan your raid time accordingly. Dodge smartly: Skuntank’s Flamethrower can deal heavy neutral damage to many Ground-type Pokemon. Learn to dodge this attack to preserve your team.

Skuntank’s Flamethrower can deal heavy neutral damage to many Ground-type Pokemon. Learn to dodge this attack to preserve your team. Use high-level counters: Level 30+ counters with the best movesets are recommended for solo raids. Power up your key Pokemon to improve your chances of success.

Level 30+ counters with the best movesets are recommended for solo raids. Power up your key Pokemon to improve your chances of success. Be efficient: Time is of the essence in solo raids. Optimize your lineup and avoid wasting time with non-Ground-type moves or resistances.

By leveraging the right counters and strategies, solo defeating Skuntank in Pokemon GO is entirely possible. Prepare your team, monitor the weather, and take on this formidable Poison- and Dark-type with confidence.

