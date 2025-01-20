Pokemon GO Drapion: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Drapion’s best moveset allows a user to leverage its power, stat spread, and the role it plays in PvP and PvE battles. However, many counters can challenge a full-fledged Drapion head-on, so it is necessary to know their names. It is also important to identify its weaknesses, resistances, and strengths.
This article informs a Trainer everything about Pokemon GO Drapion’s best moveset, counters, and competitive viability. It also details the creature’s stat distribution, Fast Attacks, and Charged Attacks.
Pokemon GO Drapion’s best moveset
Drapion best moveset for Pokemon GO PvP
- Fast Attack: Poison Sting
- Charged Attacks: Crunch and Aqua Tail
Drapion best moveset for Pokemon GO PvE
- Fast Attack: Bite
- Charged Attack: Sludge Bomb
Is Drapion good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Drapion in Pokemon GO PvP
In the Great League and Ultra League, Drapion performs best due to its strong attacks and defensiveness. It is only weak to Ground-type moves and safe from other hard-hitting attack types. Crunch dishes out STAB damage, effective against Ghost- and Psychic-type critters.
Meanwhile, Aqua Tail provides coverage against the Ground-type picks and inflicts damage to the Rock- and Fire-type creatures. All of Pokemon GO Drapion’s Charged Moves are of three-bar. As a result, it is easy for a user to force the opponents to use shields.
Drapion in Pokemon GO PvE
Drapion is quite ineffective in the PvE aspect of the game. It lacks the combat, attack power, and a reliable moveset to tackle Raid Bosses and Gym defenders. Irrespective of how much strength it garners, it isn’t a trustworthy counter to defeat powerhouses. Additionally, Gyms should be protected by other better choices, not Drapion.
Pokemon GO Drapion: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Bite
- Poison Sting
- Infestation
- Ice Fang
Charged Attacks
- Aqua Tail
- Sludge Bomb
- Crunch
- Fell Stinger
Base stats
- Max CP: 2773
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 202
- Stamina: 172
Pokemon GO Drapion’s weaknesses and strengths
Its weaknesses are:
- Rock
Its resistances are:
- Dark
- Ghost
- Poison
- Grass
- Psychic
It deals super-effective STAB damage to the following Pokemon types:
- Ghost
- Psychic
- Grass
- Fairy
Counters to Pokemon GO Drapion
Great League counters: Dewgong, Gastrodon, Shadow Alolan Marowak, Shadow Quagsire, Shadow Sandslash, Primeape, Coldsire, and Guzzlord.
Ultra League counters: Primeape, Poliwrath, Shadow Golurk, Complete Zygarde, Greninja, Guzzlord, Galarian Moltres, Corviknight, Typhlosion, and Cobalion.
Master League counters: Therian Landorus, Groudon, Origin Dialga, Dragonite, Solgaleo, Excadrill, Rhyperior, Origin Palkia, Metagross, Dialga, and Yveltal.
PvE counters:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earthpower
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Rhydon: Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Therian Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Mamoswine: Mud-slap and High Horsepower
- Shadow Hippowdon: Sand Attack and Earth Power
