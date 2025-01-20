Pokemon GO Drapion: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Drapion’s best moveset allows a user to leverage its power, stat spread, and the role it plays in PvP and PvE battles. However, many counters can challenge a full-fledged Drapion head-on, so it is necessary to know their names. It is also important to identify its weaknesses, resistances, and strengths.

This article informs a Trainer everything about Pokemon GO Drapion’s best moveset, counters, and competitive viability. It also details the creature’s stat distribution, Fast Attacks, and Charged Attacks.

Also read: Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Drapion’s best moveset

Drapion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drapion best moveset for Pokemon GO PvP

Trending

Fast Attack: Poison Sting

Charged Attacks: Crunch and Aqua Tail

Drapion best moveset for Pokemon GO PvE

Fast Attack: Bite

Charged Attack: Sludge Bomb

Is Drapion good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Drapion in Pokemon GO PvP

In the Great League and Ultra League, Drapion performs best due to its strong attacks and defensiveness. It is only weak to Ground-type moves and safe from other hard-hitting attack types. Crunch dishes out STAB damage, effective against Ghost- and Psychic-type critters.

Meanwhile, Aqua Tail provides coverage against the Ground-type picks and inflicts damage to the Rock- and Fire-type creatures. All of Pokemon GO Drapion’s Charged Moves are of three-bar. As a result, it is easy for a user to force the opponents to use shields.

Also read: How to solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids

Drapion in Pokemon GO PvE

Drapion is quite ineffective in the PvE aspect of the game. It lacks the combat, attack power, and a reliable moveset to tackle Raid Bosses and Gym defenders. Irrespective of how much strength it garners, it isn’t a trustworthy counter to defeat powerhouses. Additionally, Gyms should be protected by other better choices, not Drapion.

Pokemon GO Drapion: All moves and stats

Drapion's attacks and stat distribution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

Bite

Poison Sting

Infestation

Ice Fang

Charged Attacks

Aqua Tail

Sludge Bomb

Crunch

Fell Stinger

Base stats

Max CP: 2773

Attack: 180

Defense: 202

Stamina: 172

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

Pokemon GO Drapion’s weaknesses and strengths

Drapion's type effectiveness (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Rock

Its resistances are:

Dark

Ghost

Poison

Grass

Psychic

It deals super-effective STAB damage to the following Pokemon types:

Ghost

Psychic

Grass

Fairy

Check out our Pokemon Type Calculator to learn about Pokemon's type matchups.

Counters to Pokemon GO Drapion

Great League counters: Dewgong, Gastrodon, Shadow Alolan Marowak, Shadow Quagsire, Shadow Sandslash, Primeape, Coldsire, and Guzzlord.

Ultra League counters: Primeape, Poliwrath, Shadow Golurk, Complete Zygarde, Greninja, Guzzlord, Galarian Moltres, Corviknight, Typhlosion, and Cobalion.

Master League counters: Therian Landorus, Groudon, Origin Dialga, Dragonite, Solgaleo, Excadrill, Rhyperior, Origin Palkia, Metagross, Dialga, and Yveltal.

PvE counters:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earthpower

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhydon: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Therian Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Hippowdon: Sand Attack and Earth Power

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨