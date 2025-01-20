Pokemon GO Muk raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Muk — the mono Poison-type Pokemon — makes a slimy appearance in GO raids, challenging trainers to test their strategy. With its high Stamina and varied moveset, it can be a tough opponent if you’re unprepared. To ensure victory, understanding its weaknesses and counters is crucial.

In this guide, we’ll break down Muk’s stats, weaknesses, best counters, and shiny availability to help you emerge victorious.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO Muk raid weaknesses

Muk type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Muk in Pokemon GO?

Muk is a mono Poison-type Pokemon, which gives it specific strengths and weaknesses:

Weaknesses: Psychic and Ground-type moves deal 160% damage to Muk, making them super effective choices.

moves deal 160% damage to Muk, making them super effective choices. Resistances: Muk takes reduced damage (63%) from Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type attacks.

Muk’s stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Muk’s stat distribution and moveset make it a bulky raid boss with decent offensive capabilities:

Combat Power (CP): 16,819

16,819 Attack: 190

190 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 3,600 HP

Fast Attacks:

Lick

Poison Jab

Infestation

Charged Attacks:

Dark Pulse

Sludge Wave

Gunk Shot

Acid Spray

Thunder Punch

With a diverse moveset, Muk can deal significant damage if you don’t bring the right counters.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Muk raids

Muk as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Muk efficiently, focus on using top-tier Psychic and Ground-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters:

Best Psychic-type counters to Muk:

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike

Psycho Cut + Psystrike Mega Alakazam: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Mega/Shadow Gallade: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt + Psychic

Zen Headbutt + Psychic Mega Gardevoir: Confusion + Psychic

Confusion + Psychic Hoopa (Unbound): Confusion + Psychic

Best Ground-type counters to Muk:

Primal/Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot + Precipice Blades

Mud Shot + Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earth Power

Mud Shot + Earth Power Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap + Scorching Sands

Mud-Slap + Scorching Sands Landorus Therian: Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm

Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap + High Horsepower

Mud-Slap + High Horsepower Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap + Earthquake

These Pokemon leverage Muk’s weaknesses effectively, ensuring a faster raid clear.

Pokemon GO Muk raid catch CP and shiny availability

Muk and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

CP Range:

Normal Weather (Level 20): 1,501 CP - 1,575 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,501 CP - 1,575 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather Boosted (Cloudy, Level 25): 1,876 CP - 1,969 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Muk raids?

Non-weather boosted: 1,575 CP

1,575 CP Weather boosted: 1,969 CP

Can Muk be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Pokemon GO Muk’s shiny form has been available since the Ultra Bonus Event 2018. Its shiny variant is easily recognizable, adding an extra incentive for trainers to participate in these raids.

Pokemon GO Muk raids offer a rewarding challenge for trainers who focus on its weaknesses to Psychic and Ground-type moves. By deploying top-tier counters like Shadow Mewtwo or Primal Groudon — you can defeat Muk efficiently

