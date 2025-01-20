  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Muk raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Muk raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jan 20, 2025 09:45 GMT
Pokemon GO Muk raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters
Pokemon GO Muk (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Muk — the mono Poison-type Pokemon — makes a slimy appearance in GO raids, challenging trainers to test their strategy. With its high Stamina and varied moveset, it can be a tough opponent if you’re unprepared. To ensure victory, understanding its weaknesses and counters is crucial.

In this guide, we’ll break down Muk’s stats, weaknesses, best counters, and shiny availability to help you emerge victorious.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Muk raid weaknesses

Muk type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Muk type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Muk in Pokemon GO?

also-read-trending Trending

Muk is a mono Poison-type Pokemon, which gives it specific strengths and weaknesses:

  • Weaknesses: Psychic and Ground-type moves deal 160% damage to Muk, making them super effective choices.
  • Resistances: Muk takes reduced damage (63%) from Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type attacks.

Also read: How to get Rookidee in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Muk’s stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Muk’s stat distribution and moveset make it a bulky raid boss with decent offensive capabilities:

  • Combat Power (CP): 16,819
  • Attack: 190
  • Defense: 172
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP

Fast Attacks:

  • Lick
  • Poison Jab
  • Infestation

Charged Attacks:

  • Dark Pulse
  • Sludge Wave
  • Gunk Shot
  • Acid Spray
  • Thunder Punch

With a diverse moveset, Muk can deal significant damage if you don’t bring the right counters.

Also read: Pokemon GO Drapion: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Best counters to Pokemon GO Muk raids

Muk as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Muk as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Muk efficiently, focus on using top-tier Psychic and Ground-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters:

Best Psychic-type counters to Muk:

  • Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike
  • Mega Alakazam: Confusion + Psychic
  • Mega/Shadow Gallade: Confusion + Psychic
  • Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt + Psychic
  • Mega Gardevoir: Confusion + Psychic
  • Hoopa (Unbound): Confusion + Psychic

Best Ground-type counters to Muk:

  • Primal/Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot + Precipice Blades
  • Mega/Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earth Power
  • Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap + Scorching Sands
  • Landorus Therian: Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm
  • Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap + High Horsepower
  • Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap + Earthquake

These Pokemon leverage Muk’s weaknesses effectively, ensuring a faster raid clear.

Also read: Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Muk raid catch CP and shiny availability

Muk and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Muk and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

CP Range:

  • Normal Weather (Level 20): 1,501 CP - 1,575 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather Boosted (Cloudy, Level 25): 1,876 CP - 1,969 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Can you solo defeat Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Muk raids?

  • Non-weather boosted: 1,575 CP
  • Weather boosted: 1,969 CP

Also read: Pokemon GO current Raid Bosses (January 2025): 5-star Raids, Megas, and more

Can Muk be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Pokemon GO Muk’s shiny form has been available since the Ultra Bonus Event 2018. Its shiny variant is easily recognizable, adding an extra incentive for trainers to participate in these raids.

Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (January 2025)

Pokemon GO Muk raids offer a rewarding challenge for trainers who focus on its weaknesses to Psychic and Ground-type moves. By deploying top-tier counters like Shadow Mewtwo or Primal Groudon — you can defeat Muk efficiently

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी