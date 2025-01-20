Pokemon GO Skuntank raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Skuntank is one of the more unique raid bosses thanks to its dual Poison and Dark-typing. Known for its high stamina and versatile moveset, this creature can be a tricky opponent for unprepared trainers. Understanding its weaknesses and the best counters is essential to defeating Skuntank in raids efficiently.

With the right strategy, you’ll have no trouble taking it down and adding it to your collection. Whether you’re hunting for its shiny form or aiming for a perfect IV, here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon GO Skuntank raid weaknesses

Skuntank type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Skuntank in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses: Skuntank’s dual Poison and Dark-typing makes it weak to only one type of move: Ground. Ground-type moves deal 160% damage to Skuntank, making them your best bet in raids.

Resistances: Skuntank resists attacks from Dark-, Psychic-, Ghost-, Grass-, and Poison-types, taking only 63% damage from these moves. Avoid using Pokemon with moves of these types if you want to maximize your damage output against Skuntank.

Skuntank’s stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Combat Power (CP): 14,476

14,476 Attack: 184

184 Defense: 132

132 Stamina: 3,600 HP

Fast Attacks: Bite, Poison Jab

Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Flamethrower, Crunch, Tailblaze

With a high stamina stat, Pokemon GO Skuntank can absorb a lot of damage, and its diverse moveset makes it a versatile boss. Be cautious of its Charged Attacks, especially Tailblaze, which is strong against its only weakness: Ground.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Skuntank raids

Skuntank as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Pokemon GO Skuntank efficiently, you’ll want to focus on strong Ground-type Pokemon with high DPS moves. Here are the best options:

Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

with Mud-Slap and Earth Power Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

with Mud Shot and Earthquake Shadow Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

with Mud-Slap and Earthquake Shadow Hippowdon with Sand Attack and Scorching Sands

Using any combination of these counters will ensure you maximize your damage output. Shadow and Mega variants provide additional boosts, making them the most effective choices.

Pokemon GO Skuntank raid catch CP and shiny availability

Skuntank and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catch CP ranges:

Normal Weather (Level 20): 1278 CP - 1347 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1278 CP - 1347 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather Boosted (Cloudy, Level 25): 1597 CP - 1684 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Skuntank raids?

Non-weather boosted: 1347 CP

1347 CP Weather boosted: 1684 CP

Can Skuntank be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, Skuntank’s shiny form is available in Pokemon GO. Its shiny debut occurred during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles event on February 16, 2024. Keep an eye out for its unique coloration when catching this raid boss.

To maximize your chances of success, team up with other trainers and ensure your lineup includes powerful Ground-type counters. Aim for weather boosts (Sunny or Clear) to enhance your Ground moves, and don’t forget to use Golden Razz Berries to make your catch easier.

