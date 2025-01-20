How to solo defeat Muk in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Muk in Pokemon GO is a challenging 3-star raid boss due to its bulk and diverse movepool. However, with the right strategy and counters, trainers can successfully take it down on their own. As a Poison-type Pokemon, Muk is weak to Psychic and Ground-type moves, making these your go-to options for maximum damage. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know, from Muk's stats and moveset to the best counters and tips for a smooth solo victory.

How to defeat Muk in Pokemon GO Raids solo

Muk as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Muk is a bulky raid boss, boasting high stamina and a balanced stat distribution. Here’s a breakdown of its stats and moveset:

Combat Power (CP): 16,819

16,819 Attack: 190

190 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 3,600 HP

Fast Attacks: Lick, Poison Jab and Infestation

Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Sludge Wave, Gunk Shot, Acid Spray and Thunder Punch

Weaknesses: Psychic and Ground-type moves deal 160% damage to Muk, making them the most effective choices.

Resistances: Muk takes reduced damage (63%) from Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type attacks.

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid solo.

Best counters for Muk in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Best counters for Muk raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For solo raids without any weather advantages, these are the best counters against Muk in Pokemon GO:

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike Primal/Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot + Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Alakazam: Confusion + Psychic Mega/Shadow Gallade: Confusion + Psychic Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt + Psychic

These Pokemon offer exceptional damage output while taking advantage of Muk's weaknesses.

Additional solo counters for Muk in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts

If weather conditions favor Psychic or Ground types, these counters become even more effective:

Mega Gardevoir : Confusion + Psychic

: Confusion + Psychic Hoopa (Unbound) : Confusion + Psychic

: Confusion + Psychic Mega/Shadow Garchomp : Mud Shot + Earth Power

: Mud Shot + Earth Power Shadow Excadrill : Mud-Slap + Scorching Sands

: Mud-Slap + Scorching Sands Landorus Therian : Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm

: Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm Shadow Mamoswine : Mud-Slap + High Horsepower

: Mud-Slap + High Horsepower Shadow Rhyperior : Mud-Slap + Earthquake

: Mud-Slap + Earthquake Shadow Metagross : Zen Headbutt + Psychic

: Zen Headbutt + Psychic Mega/Shadow Latias : Zen Headbutt + Psychic

: Zen Headbutt + Psychic Necrozma - Dawn Wings : Psycho Cut + Moongeist Beam

: Psycho Cut + Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar : Lick + Psychic

: Lick + Psychic Lunala : Confusion + Psychic

: Confusion + Psychic Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap + Earth Power

Tips for soloing Muk in Pokemon GO

Prioritize type advantage : Use Pokemon with Psychic or Ground-type moves to maximize damage.

: Use Pokemon with Psychic or Ground-type moves to maximize damage. Prepare for durability : Muk’s charged moves, like Gunk Shot and Sludge Wave, can hit hard. Pokemon with high stamina or resistance to Poison are good options.

: Muk’s charged moves, like Gunk Shot and Sludge Wave, can hit hard. Pokemon with high stamina or resistance to Poison are good options. Watch the clock : Muk's bulk means the battle might take longer. Use high DPS counters to ensure you finish within the time limit.

: Muk's bulk means the battle might take longer. Use high DPS counters to ensure you finish within the time limit. Weather awareness: Check the in-game weather before starting the raid. Windy weather boosts Psychic moves, while Sunny weather boosts Ground moves.

With the right preparation and strategy, soloing Muk in Pokemon GO raids can be a rewarding challenge. Use these tips and counters to emerge victorious

