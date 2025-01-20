How to solo defeat Muk in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Muk in Pokemon GO is a challenging 3-star raid boss due to its bulk and diverse movepool. However, with the right strategy and counters, trainers can successfully take it down on their own. As a Poison-type Pokemon, Muk is weak to Psychic and Ground-type moves, making these your go-to options for maximum damage. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know, from Muk's stats and moveset to the best counters and tips for a smooth solo victory.
How to defeat Muk in Pokemon GO Raids solo
Muk is a bulky raid boss, boasting high stamina and a balanced stat distribution. Here’s a breakdown of its stats and moveset:
- Combat Power (CP): 16,819
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 172
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
Fast Attacks: Lick, Poison Jab and Infestation
Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Sludge Wave, Gunk Shot, Acid Spray and Thunder Punch
Weaknesses: Psychic and Ground-type moves deal 160% damage to Muk, making them the most effective choices.
Resistances: Muk takes reduced damage (63%) from Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type attacks.
Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid solo.
Best counters for Muk in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
For solo raids without any weather advantages, these are the best counters against Muk in Pokemon GO:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike
- Primal/Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot + Precipice Blades
- Mega/Shadow Alakazam: Confusion + Psychic
- Mega/Shadow Gallade: Confusion + Psychic
- Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt + Psychic
These Pokemon offer exceptional damage output while taking advantage of Muk's weaknesses.
Additional solo counters for Muk in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts
If weather conditions favor Psychic or Ground types, these counters become even more effective:
- Mega Gardevoir: Confusion + Psychic
- Hoopa (Unbound): Confusion + Psychic
- Mega/Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earth Power
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap + Scorching Sands
- Landorus Therian: Mud Shot + Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap + High Horsepower
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap + Earthquake
- Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt + Psychic
- Mega/Shadow Latias: Zen Headbutt + Psychic
- Necrozma - Dawn Wings: Psycho Cut + Moongeist Beam
- Mega Gengar: Lick + Psychic
- Lunala: Confusion + Psychic
- Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap + Earth Power
Tips for soloing Muk in Pokemon GO
- Prioritize type advantage: Use Pokemon with Psychic or Ground-type moves to maximize damage.
- Prepare for durability: Muk’s charged moves, like Gunk Shot and Sludge Wave, can hit hard. Pokemon with high stamina or resistance to Poison are good options.
- Watch the clock: Muk's bulk means the battle might take longer. Use high DPS counters to ensure you finish within the time limit.
- Weather awareness: Check the in-game weather before starting the raid. Windy weather boosts Psychic moves, while Sunny weather boosts Ground moves.
With the right preparation and strategy, soloing Muk in Pokemon GO raids can be a rewarding challenge. Use these tips and counters to emerge victorious
