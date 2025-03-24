How to solo defeat Jynx in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Jynx in Pokemon GO is a dual Ice/Psychic-type creature that appears as a 3-star raid boss. Although not the toughest opponent, it can pose a challenge if you are unprepared. Understanding its weaknesses, resistances, and moveset is crucial for defeating it solo.
This guide will break down the best counters and strategies to maximize your chances of victory. Here’s everything to know about taking down a Jynx in a Pokemon GO raid solo.
Pokemon GO Jynx solo raid guide
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Jynx raid boss stats
- Combat Power: 18,398
- Attack: 223
- Defense: 151
- Stamina: 3,600
Jynx’s weaknesses
Jynx in Pokemon GO takes increased damage (160%) from the following attack types, making these ideal choices for countering it:
- Bug
- Dark
- Ghost
- Fire
- Rock
- Steel
Jynx’s resistances
Jynx in Pokemon GO has natural resistances (62.5%) that reduce damage taken from these attack types:
- Ice
- Psychic
Jynx’s moveset
- Fast Attacks: Confusion, Frost Breath and Pound
- Charged Attacks: Avalanche, Draining Kiss, Focus Blast, Psyshock and Ice Punch
Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, the recommended Pokemon are advised to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.
Also read: Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research: All events, tasks, and rewards
Best counters for Junx in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
If weather conditions do not provide any advantages, the following Pokemon offer the most effective counterplay:
- Necrozma - Dusk Mane with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike: It's a strong Steel-type attacker with high DPS, making it an excellent choice for quickly depleting Jynx’s HP.
- Necrozma - Dawn Wings with Metal Claw and Moongeist Beam: Its Ghost-type attack capitalizes on Jynx’s weakness, while its high attack power ensures efficient damage output.
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: This Fire-type powerhouse deals super-effective damage, easily melting through Jynx’s defenses.
- Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball: A top-tier Ghost-type counter with devastating charge moves that exploit Jynx’s weakness.
- Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash: A Steel-type juggernaut with high durability and heavy-hitting attacks, making it a solid counter for Jynx.
Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (March 2025)
Additional solo counters for Jynx in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball
- Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Blacephalon with Incinerate and Shadow Ball
- Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- White Kyurem with Steel Wing and Fusion Flare
- Shadow Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
Also read: 5 most unique Gen IX designs currently available in Pokemon GO
Tips for soloing Jynx in Pokemon GO
- Power up your counters: Ensure your chosen Pokemon are maxed out in CP and have optimal IVs for the best performance.
- Dodge strategically: Avoiding charged attacks like Focus Blast can extend your battle time and keep your counters active longer.
- Use weather boosts when possible: Favorable weather can enhance your damage output, making the fight easier.
- Leverage Mega Evolutions and Shadows: These Pokemon offer increased attack power, making soloing Jynx in Pokemon GO more manageable.
Also read: Gen VIII legendaries hit with pre-release nerf in Pokemon GO, players point out inconsistencies
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨