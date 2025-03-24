How to solo defeat Jynx in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Jynx in Pokemon GO is a dual Ice/Psychic-type creature that appears as a 3-star raid boss. Although not the toughest opponent, it can pose a challenge if you are unprepared. Understanding its weaknesses, resistances, and moveset is crucial for defeating it solo.

This guide will break down the best counters and strategies to maximize your chances of victory. Here’s everything to know about taking down a Jynx in a Pokemon GO raid solo.

Pokemon GO Jynx solo raid guide

Jynx as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jynx raid boss stats

Combat Power: 18,398

18,398 Attack: 223

223 Defense: 151

151 Stamina: 3,600

Jynx’s weaknesses

Jynx in Pokemon GO takes increased damage (160%) from the following attack types, making these ideal choices for countering it:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Fire

Rock

Steel

Jynx’s resistances

Jynx in Pokemon GO has natural resistances (62.5%) that reduce damage taken from these attack types:

Ice

Psychic

Jynx’s moveset

Fast Attacks: Confusion, Frost Breath and Pound

Confusion, Frost Breath and Pound Charged Attacks: Avalanche, Draining Kiss, Focus Blast, Psyshock and Ice Punch

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, the recommended Pokemon are advised to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP.

Best counters for Junx in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Some best counters to Jynx in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If weather conditions do not provide any advantages, the following Pokemon offer the most effective counterplay:

Necrozma - Dusk Mane with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike: It's a strong Steel-type attacker with high DPS, making it an excellent choice for quickly depleting Jynx’s HP.

with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike: It's a strong Steel-type attacker with high DPS, making it an excellent choice for quickly depleting Jynx’s HP. Necrozma - Dawn Wings with Metal Claw and Moongeist Beam: Its Ghost-type attack capitalizes on Jynx’s weakness, while its high attack power ensures efficient damage output.

with Metal Claw and Moongeist Beam: Its Ghost-type attack capitalizes on Jynx’s weakness, while its high attack power ensures efficient damage output. Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: This Fire-type powerhouse deals super-effective damage, easily melting through Jynx’s defenses.

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn: This Fire-type powerhouse deals super-effective damage, easily melting through Jynx’s defenses. Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball: A top-tier Ghost-type counter with devastating charge moves that exploit Jynx’s weakness.

with Lick and Shadow Ball: A top-tier Ghost-type counter with devastating charge moves that exploit Jynx’s weakness. Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash: A Steel-type juggernaut with high durability and heavy-hitting attacks, making it a solid counter for Jynx.

Additional solo counters for Jynx in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

with Bite and Brutal Swing Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

with Fire Spin and Magma Storm Shadow Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

with Metal Claw and Iron Head Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with Rock Throw and Rock Slide Blacephalon with Incinerate and Shadow Ball

with Incinerate and Shadow Ball Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

with Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

with Fire Spin and Overheat Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire

with Incinerate and Sacred Fire Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

with Fire Fang and Overheat Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker White Kyurem with Steel Wing and Fusion Flare

with Steel Wing and Fusion Flare Shadow Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat

with Fire Spin and Overheat Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Tips for soloing Jynx in Pokemon GO

Power up your counters: Ensure your chosen Pokemon are maxed out in CP and have optimal IVs for the best performance.

Ensure your chosen Pokemon are maxed out in CP and have optimal IVs for the best performance. Dodge strategically: Avoiding charged attacks like Focus Blast can extend your battle time and keep your counters active longer.

Avoiding charged attacks like Focus Blast can extend your battle time and keep your counters active longer. Use weather boosts when possible: Favorable weather can enhance your damage output, making the fight easier.

Favorable weather can enhance your damage output, making the fight easier. Leverage Mega Evolutions and Shadows: These Pokemon offer increased attack power, making soloing Jynx in Pokemon GO more manageable.

