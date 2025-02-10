How to solo defeat Mareanie in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

You can successfully solo defeat Mareanie in Pokemon GO with the right counters, without needing to join a group. However, to accomplish this before the 180-second raid timer runs out, consider using high-level attackers. There are several counters in the game that can deliver considerable damage against Mareanie by exploiting its weaknesses, and thus help you get your hands on the creature.

This article explains everything you must know to solo defeat Mareanie in Pokemon GO.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Mareanie in Pokemon GO

Mareanie in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mareanie has the following stats and moves in Pokemon GO:

Combat power : 7,580

: 7,580 Attack : 98

: 98 Defense : 110

: 110 Stamina : 137

: 137 Fast Attacks : Bite and Poison Sting

: Bite and Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Sludge Wave, Gunk Shot, and Brine

The top five counters to win against this Pokemon are Mamoswine, Excadrill, Metagross, Garchomp, and Rhyperior, as long as they're equipped with the right movesets.

Electric-type counters to Mareanie (Level 20 to 50)

Shadow Magnezone : Volt Switch and Wild Charge

: Volt Switch and Wild Charge Zekrom : Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow Raikou : Thundershock and Wild Charge

: Thundershock and Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus : Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Ground-type counters to Mareanie (Level 20 to 50)

Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega or Shadow Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Excadrill : Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Therian Forme Landorus : Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Note: Each Mega Evolution can improve the battle capabilities of other monsters included in the lineup. The damage output of their moves is also increased.

Keep on reading to know about the additional counters to solo defeat Mareanie in Pokemon GO.

Psychic-type counters to Mareanie (Level 20 to 50)

Shadow Mewtwo : Confusion and Psystrike

: Confusion and Psystrike Mega Alakazam : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Mega Latios : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Shadow Metagross : Confusion and Psystrike

: Confusion and Psystrike Shadow Latios : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut and Future Sight

As for strategy, make sure you take advantage of the Weather Boost effect, as it increases the damage output of Electric-type moves in Rainy weather, Ground-type attacks in Sunny weather, and Psychic-type ones in Windy weather.

You should also consider carrying healing items so that you can heal your counters in time. If you bring low-level attackers on your quest to solo defeat Mareanie in Pokemon GO, you will need these items to revive them quickly, as the time to complete this raid is limited.

