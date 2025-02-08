  • home icon
Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide: Weaknesses and counters

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Feb 08, 2025 10:36 GMT
Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more
Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide provides trainers with necessary information on the creature’s best counters and weaknesses. Shuckle is a Three-star Raid Boss with low combat power but it possesses an outstanding defense stat. A Level 50 Dusk Mane Necrozma is the only counter capable of bringing down Shuckle single-handedly. Therefore, banding together in a group of two to five trainers helps defeat it.

Here is everything you need to know to beat Shuckle in Pokemon GO raids, including details on its weaknesses, the best counters to use, and details about its shiny availability.

Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide weaknesses

What is super-effective against Shuckle in Pokemon GO?

Type effectiveness of Shuckle (Image via Sportskeeda)
Type effectiveness of Shuckle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shuckle is a dual Bug- and Rock-type creature, meaning it takes super-effective damage Rock-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks. Numerically, all of these moves dish out 160% additional damage.

Shuckle's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Given below are Shuckle's stats and moves:

  • Combat power: 3,892
  • Attack: 17
  • Defense: 396
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Rock Throw and Struggle Bug
  • Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Blast, and Gyro Ball

Players will be given 180 seconds to bring down Shuckle.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shuckle raid

Best Rock-type counters to Shuckle

  • Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
  • Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge
  • Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide
  • Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Best Steel-type counters to Shuckle

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Shadow Empoleon: Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon
  • Excadrill: Metal Claw and Iron Head

Best Water-type counters to Shuckle

  • Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Mega or Shadow Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Blastoise: Water and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump
  • Shadow Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Use the following search strings to find the best Pokemon GO Shuckle raid counters of each type in your collection:

  • Water&@Water&cp2000-
  • Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
  • Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Shuckle raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny and regular variations of Shuckle (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Shiny and regular variations of Shuckle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shuckle's raid catch CP lies in one of the following ranges:

  • No weather boost: 189 - 231 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 236 - 289 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Shuckle raids?

  • No weather boost: 231 CP
  • Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 289 CP

Can Shuckle be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, the Shuckle you encounter in a raid may be found in a shiny variant.

