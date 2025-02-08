Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide: Weaknesses and counters

This Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide provides trainers with necessary information on the creature’s best counters and weaknesses. Shuckle is a Three-star Raid Boss with low combat power but it possesses an outstanding defense stat. A Level 50 Dusk Mane Necrozma is the only counter capable of bringing down Shuckle single-handedly. Therefore, banding together in a group of two to five trainers helps defeat it.

Here is everything you need to know to beat Shuckle in Pokemon GO raids, including details on its weaknesses, the best counters to use, and details about its shiny availability.

Also read: 5 things fans would love to see in Pokemon GO Fest 2025

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide weaknesses

What is super-effective against Shuckle in Pokemon GO?

Type effectiveness of Shuckle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shuckle is a dual Bug- and Rock-type creature, meaning it takes super-effective damage Rock-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks. Numerically, all of these moves dish out 160% additional damage.

Trending

Use our Pokemon Type calculator to know the offensive and defensive type match-ups of a creature.

Shuckle's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Given below are Shuckle's stats and moves:

Combat power : 3,892

: 3,892 Attack : 17

: 17 Defense : 396

: 396 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Rock Throw and Struggle Bug

: Rock Throw and Struggle Bug Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Blast, and Gyro Ball

Players will be given 180 seconds to bring down Shuckle.

Also read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shuckle raid

Best Rock-type counters to Shuckle

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Best Steel-type counters to Shuckle

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw and Iron Head

Shadow Empoleon: Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon

Excadrill: Metal Claw and Iron Head

Best Water-type counters to Shuckle

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega or Shadow Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Use the following search strings to find the best Pokemon GO Shuckle raid counters of each type in your collection:

Water&@Water&cp2000-

Steel&@Steel&cp2000-

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025

Pokemon GO Shuckle raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny and regular variations of Shuckle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shuckle's raid catch CP lies in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost : 189 - 231 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 189 - 231 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 236 - 289 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Shuckle raids?

No weather boost : 231 CP

: 231 CP Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 289 CP

Also read: How to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Can Shuckle be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Yes, the Shuckle you encounter in a raid may be found in a shiny variant.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨