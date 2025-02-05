How to get Tyranitar in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Tyranitar in Pokemon GO can be acquired in different ways. Its Mega Evolution will appear as a raid boss during from 10 am local time on February 6, 2025, to 10 am local time on February 17, 2025. Shiny Tyranitar will also be available to encounter from these battles, with shiny odds of 1-in-128. The Armor Pokemon is an excellent choice to use in PvE combats because of its high Attack stat and access to strong moves.

Tyranitar evolves from Pupitar, which is a dual Rock and Ground-type creature. Below, trainers can find all the methods to obtain Tyranitar and its shiny variant.

Also read: 5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get Tyranitar in Pokemon GO

Tyranitar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These are the ways to acquire a Tyranitar in Pokemon GO:

Trending

Wild encounters

Raid battle

Evolution

Complete Research task

Trade

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

Wild encounters

The two events to feature Tyranitar as a wild encounter were Adventure Week 2019 and GO Fest 2021. Since then, there have been no other occasions that boosted its appearance rate in the wild. At any given point you might still find this creature lurking around you.

A wild Tyranitar caught in a location without the Weather Boost effect has a max CP of 3,287. But, when caught in an area experiencing Weather Boost, its max CP increases to 3,561. Notably, Tyranitar's spawn rate is boosted in Partly Cloudy and Foggy weather.

Raid battle

While Mega Tyranitar can be found in Mega raids, Tyranitar in Pokemon GO appears in 3-star raids. Winning these battles offers you encounters with the creature.

Tyranitar is Rock- and Dark-type creature, meaning it takes ouble super-effective damage from Fighting-type moves and super-effective damage from Bug-, Fairy-, Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks.

Also read: How to get Nymble in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Some of the best counters for raids featuring Tyranitar include Mega Lucario, Terrakion, Mega Blaziken, Shadow Conkeldurr, Lucario, Shadow Machamp, Shadow Hariyama, and Marshadow.

A Tyranitar acquired from raids without Weather Boost has a maximum catch CP of 2,191. On the other hand, one caught with Weather Boost sports a max catch CP of 2,739.

Evolution

A Larvitar evolves into a Pupitar using 25 Candies. You can then feed 100 Candy to a Pupitar to evolve it into a Tyranitar in Pokemon GO.

Research tasks

Tyranitar encounters are rarely rewarded via Research tasks. The only events to present these rewards through Special Research stories were the Community Day — as well as its Classic variant — featuring Larvitar.

The maximum catch CP of a Tyranitar obtained from the Research task is 1,643.

Also read: Is Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles canceled?

Trade

Friends can give you a Tyranitar in Pokemon GO via Trade. However, if you don't have one in your collection, it will count as a Special Trade, which costs a hefty amount of Stardust.

Can Tyranitar be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, the Tyranitar you encounter in the wild, in raids, and through Research tasks can be shiny in Niantic’s mobile game.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨