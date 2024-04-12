How to solo defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO

As Mega Charizard X bids fans a solemn farewell, Mega Heracross can be seen making a splendid entry. As such, you might be wondering if you can solo defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO. With an overpowered attack stat of 334 and a defense stat of 223, this monster will be a tough nut to crack.

This article aims to provide comprehensive guidance on how to defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO solo, equipping you with the knowledge needed to successfully slay this Bug- and Fighting-type creature.

Can you solo defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids?

Since Mega Heracross is a dual Bug- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Flying (Double weak)

Fairy

Fire

Psychic

Monsters that belong to these elemental typings will be of great help if you want to defeat Mega Heracross solo.

The Mega beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Bug and Fighting, is resistant to the following types of Pokemon:

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Grass

Ground

As a 5-star Bug- and Fighting-type Mega Raid boss, Mega Heracross boasts some decent figures, with an attack stat of 334 and a defense stat of 223. It wields a diverse array of moves — including Counter, Struggle Bug, Megahorn, Earthquake, Close Combat, and Rock Blast.

Besides having strong Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) moves like Counter, Struggle Bug, and Close Combat, Mega Heracross also has great coverage moves such as Earthquake and Rock Blast.

Therefore, it is a formidable threat with its powerful Charged moves, capable of inflicting considerable damage if not approached with caution. If you decide to use Flying-type attackers against it, watch out for its powerful Rock Blast move.

Fortunately, despite Mega Heracross's potency, there are a lot of powerful Fairy-, Fire-, and Flying-type attackers that can effectively fight this monster. If you utilize these creatures effectively, you can solo defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids

To solo defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Flying-, Psychic-, Fire-, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Mega Heracross:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Therian Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Therian Forme Tornadus with Gust as the Fast move and Bleakwind Storm as the Charged move

Galarian Articuno with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock as the Fast move and Drill Peck as the Charged move

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Aeroblast as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Scyther with Air Slash as the Fast move and Aerial Ace as the Charged move

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Given that Mega Heracross will be featured in Mega Raids with a Combat Power stat of 51,078, two players would be ideal to fight against it, but you can also try to defeat the creature solo in Pokemon GO.

If you have high-level counters that deal super effective damage to this raid boss with strong Charged moves, you can beat Mega Heracross all by yourself in Pokemon GO despite its intimidating stats.

Make sure not to get hit by its Charged moves otherwise, it will go to town with its 334 attack stat. Dodging the Charged moves coming from a Raid Boss is very important in beating any raid, and this one is no exception.

That covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO.