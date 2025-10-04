How to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

If you wish to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO Mega Raids, you can do so as long as you have the appropriate counters and meet the necessary requirements. The fights will be available from 2 to 5 pm local time on October 4, 2025.

Ad

This article covers the counters you need and the conditions that must be fulfilled to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO.

If you don't want to go solo, check out our general Pokemon GO Mega Metagross raid guide.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO

Mega Metagross (Image via TPC)

Counters and conditions

Ad

Trending

If you wish to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO on your own, you need to have a level 50 Primal Groudon that knows Mud Shot and Precipice Blades.

Apart from this, you must meet the following conditions:

Sunny/Clear weather for the boost to Ground-type moves.

Have the Behemoth Blade Adventure Effect active on Crowned Sword Zacian for the 10% damage boost.

Also read: Pokemon GO Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list for October 2025

Ad

Strategy

Here's a look at Mega Metagross's stats and moves as a raid boss:

Combat Power: 52,103

52,103 Attack: 300

300 Defense: 289

289 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter, and Zen Headbutt

Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter, and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Flash Cannon, and Psychic

For the best results, lead with your Primal Groudon but have one or two other dummy creatures in your team. This will ensure that you don't get kicked out of the raid lobby if your primary attacker faints.

Ad

Once in the fight, keep using Mud Shot and Precipice Blades to whittle down the raid boss's HP bar. When you see your attacker reach critical health levels, pause the battle and heal it using a Max Potion.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Make sure to be taking part in these battles from an area with good network so you don't lose precious time because of glitches.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨