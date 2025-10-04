How to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

If you wish to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO Mega Raids, you can do so as long as you have the appropriate counters and meet the necessary requirements. The fights will be available from 2 to 5 pm local time on October 4, 2025.
This article covers the counters you need and the conditions that must be fulfilled to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO.
If you don't want to go solo, check out our general Pokemon GO Mega Metagross raid guide.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO
Counters and conditions
If you wish to solo defeat Mega Metagross in Pokemon GO on your own, you need to have a level 50 Primal Groudon that knows Mud Shot and Precipice Blades.
Apart from this, you must meet the following conditions:
- Sunny/Clear weather for the boost to Ground-type moves.
- Have the Behemoth Blade Adventure Effect active on Crowned Sword Zacian for the 10% damage boost.
Also read: Pokemon GO Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list for October 2025
Strategy
Here's a look at Mega Metagross's stats and moves as a raid boss:
- Combat Power: 52,103
- Attack: 300
- Defense: 289
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter, and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Flash Cannon, and Psychic
For the best results, lead with your Primal Groudon but have one or two other dummy creatures in your team. This will ensure that you don't get kicked out of the raid lobby if your primary attacker faints.
Once in the fight, keep using Mud Shot and Precipice Blades to whittle down the raid boss's HP bar. When you see your attacker reach critical health levels, pause the battle and heal it using a Max Potion.
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
Make sure to be taking part in these battles from an area with good network so you don't lose precious time because of glitches.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨