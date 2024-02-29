How to solo defeat Mega Sceptile in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Wondering how to beat Mega Sceptile raids solo in Pokemon GO? This guide will provide Mega Sceptile's best weaknesses and counters to maximize damage output against it in Mega Raids. By breaking down this Mega Raid boss' vulnerabilities and offering the best Pokemon and moves to defeat it, you shouldn't need the assistance of your fellow trainers.

Before getting started, it should be noted that all of the counters outlined below should have the highest possible CP and IV stats that you can muster in Pokemon GO.

These two factors are crucial in damage calculations, especially when battling Mega Raid bosses on your own. It's also advised to save up Mega Energy for certain Pokemon, as Mega Evolution will be a massive help in many cases.

How to beat Mega Sceptile raids solo in Pokemon GO

Mega Sceptile raids in Pokemon GO are tough but beatable (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Sceptile is a Grass/Dragon-type species in Pokemon GO, meaning it possesses six elemental weaknesses. Five of them, when exploited, will deal 160% damage to this raid boss, while one double weakness will ramp the damage up to 256% of its output value.

Meanwhile, Mega Sceptile has three double resistances that will cut damage down to 39.1% of their output and one standard resistance that will deal 62.5% damage. A breakdown of Mega Sceptile's weaknesses and resistances can be found below:

Weaknesses

Ice (256%)

Bug (160%)

Dragon (160%)

Fairy (160%)

Flying (160%)

Poison (160%)

Resistances

Electric (39.1%)

Grass (39.1%)

Water (39.1%)

Ground (62.5%)

If you want to beat Mega Sceptile raids solo in Pokemon GO, Ice-type Pokemon/attacks will be your best bet. Moreover, Mega Sceptile raids will have a raid timer of 300 seconds, and it should have 9,000 HP, 45,057 CP, an Attack stat of 264, and a Defense stat of 158.

This critter can use the Fast Moves Fury Cutter and Bullet Seed and the Charged Moves Leaf Blade, Earthquake, Aerial Ace, Dragon Claw, Breaking Swipe, and Frenzy Plant in Pokemon GO, so be on the lookout for these attacks.

For the best counters to beat Mega Sceptile raids in Pokemon GO solo, consider using the following Pokemon and moves in your team lineup:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Mr. Rime with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

Cetitan with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Triple Axel

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

With these counters as part of your raiding team (Mega Evolutions are a huge plus), you should be able to take down Mega Sceptile in Pokemon GO's Mega Raids with time to spare. However, as a word of caution, you should be careful using Dragon-type counters if Sceptile has access to the moves Dragon Claw or Breaking Swipe, as these counter Dragon-type 'mons.

In addition, it's highly recommended to stock up on Max Revives as much as you can before the raid. Some of your Pokemon will likely faint in battle, and Max Revives will be the fastest way to bring them back into fighting shape. You'll also want to practice dodging Mega Sceptile's Charged Moves for maximum survivability.

