How to solo defeat Mega Slowbro in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Trainers wishing to solo defeat Mega Slowbro in Pokemon GO Mega Raids would be happy to know that single trainers can take the creature down. The creature will be part of the raid cycle from 10 am local time on Monday, August 11, 2025, until 10 am local time on Monday, August 18, 2025. During this time, you can challenge it with the most powerful counters available in the game to take it down on your own.

This article lists the best counters and strategies to solo defeat Mega Slowbro in Pokemon GO Mega Raids.

Best counters and strategies to solo defeat Mega Slowbro in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Dawn Wings Necrozma (with or without Foggy weather)

Recommended moveset: Shadow Claw + Moongeist Beam

Shadow Claw + Moongeist Beam Recommended level: 40+

40+ Recommended weather: Foggy (not necessary though)

Mega Sceptile (Sunny weather necessary)

Recommended moveset: Fury Cutter + Frenzy Plant

Fury Cutter + Frenzy Plant Recommended level: 45+

45+ Recommended weather: Sunny/Clear (necessary)

Mega Slowbro in the anime (Image via TPC)

These are the best creatures to use against Mega Slowbro if you wish to take it down on your own. The strategy remains the same in both cases.

Pre-decide which creature you want to use as your primary attacker and set it up at the top of your party. Fill at least two other slots in the team with other Pocket Monsters. You won't need them. They are there to make sure that you don't get kicked out of the raid if your main attacker faints.

Once you are in the battle, keep attacking until your Dawn Wings Necrozma or Mega Sceptile reaches critical health. At this point, pause the battle and bring it back to full HP using a Max Potion to save time. You could also wait for it to faint, but then you'd end up wasting time reviving and healing it or spending a Max Revive on it.

Repeat the process until you solo defeat Mega Slowbro in Pokemon GO Mega Raids. The quicker you can achieve the goal, the more Mega Energy you will receive.

