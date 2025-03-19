How to solo defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

You can solo defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO in 3-star raids. It has appeared as a boss in Gyms and will remain in the raid cycle until March 22, 2025, at 10 am local time. It is known as the Willy Pokemon and is a Dark- and Grass-type.

This article explains everything for challenges who want to solo defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO by providing information on its best counters, battle capabilities, strategies, and tips.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to solo defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO

Nuzleaf in the anime. (Image via TPC)

The straightforward way to solo defeat Nuzleaf is to use the top counters with a fast victory rate. Some of these are Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn, Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz, and Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Nuzleaf is doubly weak to Bug-type attacks. As such, if you use these attacks for an advantage, you can defeat the creature alone. Strong Bug-type counters with the right moves can be used to deal double heavy damage on it in less time.

Level 25 (and above) counters to solo defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO:

Mega Heracross : Struggle Bug and Mega Horn

: Struggle Bug and Mega Horn Pheromosa : Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Mega Pinsir : Bug Bite and X-Scissor

: Bug Bite and X-Scissor Mega Rayquaza : Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Shadow Scizor : Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Volcarona: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Using these counters in Rainy weather makes them robust. As such, it is advised to follow this course of action to maximize the damage output of their moves.

Stats and moves of Nuzleaf in raids

Combat power : 8,621

: 8,621 Attack : 134

: 134 Defense : 78

: 78 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Razor Leaf and Feint Attack

: Razor Leaf and Feint Attack Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade, Grass Knot, and Foul Play

You get 180 seconds to solo defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO. So, it is important to pick the right counters to bring down the boss in time.

Apart from the Bugs mentioned above, you can take down Nuzleaf with other super-effective counters as well. Check out the full list in our Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raid guide.

When you combat Nuzleaf in a 3-star raid, its counters lose HP at a certain rate. Because of this, it is always good to carry some healing items.

Tips to solo defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO

Some of the helpful tips to take down this Pocket Monster on your own are expressed in brief below:

Take high-level Bug-type counters

Teach the counters their best moves

Dodge Nuzleaf’s Charged Attacks

Utilize healing items for survivability

