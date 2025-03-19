Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

The Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raid guide provides trainers with information on its weaknesses, strengths, and the best counters to use. Nuzleaf, the Willy Pokemon, is a three-star raid boss. It has vulnerabilities that, when exploited in battles, allow challengers to encounter and obtain it. The raids featuring Nuzleaf will be active until Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 10 am local time.

This article explains everything trainers need to know to defeat Nuzleaf. It also points out the creature’s weaknesses, answers if it is shiny in raids, its catch CP ranges, and its attacks.

Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO?

Nuzleaf's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nuzleaf is a Dark- and Grass-type Pokemon. It takes double super-effective damage from Bug-type attacks and single super-effective damage from Fairy-, Fighting-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, and Poison-type moves.

Nuzleaf stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

The three-star Nuzleaf raid boss has the following stats and moves:

Max CP : 8,621

: 8,621 Attack : 134

: 134 Defense : 78

: 78 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Razor Leaf and Feint Attack

: Razor Leaf and Feint Attack Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade, Grass Knot, and Foul Play

Nuzleaf can deal super-effective damage against Ground-, Rock-, Water-, Ghost-, and Psychic-type creatures. Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raids should be completed within 180 seconds.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raids

This monster receives massive damage from Bug-type moves. So, the best strategy to counter Nuzleaf is to use creatures with Bug typing. It is also good to run other strong counter types as your secondary choices.

Best Bug-type Nuzleaf counters

Mega Heracross: Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Pheromosa: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Pinsir: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Escavalier: Bug Bite and Megahorn

Best Fairy-type Nuzleaf counters

Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly

Best Fighting-type Nuzleaf counters

Mega Lucario: Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Shadow Emboar: Low Kick and Blast Burn

Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Best Fire-type Nuzleaf counters

Mega Y Charizard: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Salamence: Fire Spin and Fly

Reshiram: Fire Fing and Fusion Flare

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate and Brave Bird

Best Flying-type Nuzleaf counters

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing

Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly

Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck and Sky Attack

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust and Bleakwind Storm

Best Ice-type Nuzleaf counters

White Kyurem: Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Best Poison-type Nuzleaf counters

Naganadel: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Sneasel: Poison Jab and X-Scissor

There are plenty of great Bug-, Fire-, and Flying-type counters to Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raids. Using them in Rainy, Sunny, and Windy weather respectively to boost their performance.

Search strings to find strong counters to Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raids

Bug&@Bug&cp1500-

Fire&@Fire&cp1500-

Flying&@Flying&cp1500-

Ice&@Ice&cp1500-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp1500-

Poison&@Poison&cp1500-

Fighting&@Fighting&cp1500-

Can you defeat Nuzleaf in Pokemon GO solo?

Pretty much any of the aforementioned creatures with the right moves can solo defeat Nuzleaf raids on their own.

Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raid catch CP and shiny availability

Nuzleaf shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

After Nuzleaf is taken down in raids, its catch CP as an encounter changes. The range of its catch CP are as follows:

No weather boost : 650 CP - 701 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 650 CP - 701 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny and Fog): 813 CP - 876 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Nuzleaf raids?

No weather boost : 701

: 701 Weather boosted (Sunny and Fog): 876

Can Nuzleaf be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Nuzleaf is available in shiny variants in the game but cannot be found in the three-star raids featuring the creature taking place from March 19, 2025, to March 22, 2025.

