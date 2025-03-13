How to solo defeat Quagsire in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Quagsire in Pokemon GO is a Water/Ground-type creature featured in 3-star raids. While it may not be the most threatening raid boss, it can still pose a challenge if you're not using the right counters. Due to its high stamina stat, it can take a fair amount of hits before going down.

However, its biggest weakness makes it highly vulnerable to specific Pokemon. This guide will walk you through the best strategies to solo defeat Quagsire in Pokemon GO raids, including optimal counters, attack moves, and weather-based advantages.

Pokemon GO Quagsire solo raid guide

Quagsire as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Quagsire in Pokemon GO has a Combat Power (CP) of 12,594 in 3-star raids, making it a moderately bulky opponent. Here are its base stats:

Attack: 152

152 Defense: 143

143 Stamina: 3,600

Its Water/Ground typing gives it only one significant weakness: Grass-type moves. Due to this dual typing, Grass-type attacks deal quadruple (256%) damage, making them the best option for countering Quagsire.

Conversely, Quagsire in Pokemon GO has high resistance against several types, making these moves ineffective in battle:

Fire

Poison

Electric

Rock

Steel

These types only deal 39.1% damage, so they should be avoided when choosing your raid team.

Quagsire's moveset

Quagsire in Pokemon GO has access to the following Fast and Charged Moves:

Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap, Water Gun

Mud-Slap, Water Gun Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Earthquake, Aqua Tail, Sludge Bomb, Mud Bomb, Acid Spray

Best counters for Quagsire in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Best counter for Quagsire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To maximize your chances of winning, use Pokemon with powerful Grass-type moves. The best choices are:

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

with and Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with and Shaymin - Sky Forme with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

with and Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with and Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

These Pokemon can deal massive damage without the need for weather boosts.

Additional solo counters for Quagsire in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

If the raid is happening under Sunny/Clear weather, Grass-type moves get a damage boost. This allows additional Pokemon to become viable for soloing Quagsire in Pokemon GO:

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Roserade with Magical Leaf with Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf with Grass Knot Meowscarada with Leafage and Frenzy Plant

with Leafage and Frenzy Plant Rillaboom with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot Shadow Alola Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam Decidueye with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant

with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant Shadow Victreebel with Magical Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Magical Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam Shadow Meganium with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant

with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant Tsareena with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Tapu Bulu with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot Shadow Serperior with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Tips for soloing Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Here are a few handy tips to keep in mind for this encounter:

Use Grass-type Pokemon exclusively to exploit Quagsire's 4x weakness.

exclusively to exploit Quagsire's 4x weakness. Dodge Charged Attacks like Stone Edge and Earthquake, as they can deal heavy damage.

like Stone Edge and Earthquake, as they can deal heavy damage. Try to raid during Sunny/clear weather to boost Grass-type attacks.

to boost Grass-type attacks. Mega Evolve your Grass-type Pokemon before the raid to enhance your team’s overall damage.

before the raid to enhance your team’s overall damage. Shadow Pokemon deal more damage, so prioritize them if available.

