How to solo defeat Rhydon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Rhydon is a Kanto region Pocket Monster that was introduced to Pokemon GO alongside the game's release. It is available in its shiny form as well as its shadow form and is considered one of the best Ground-type attackers in the game. It can generally be found in the wild and in 3-star raids during special events. One such event will take place from 10 am local time on November 22 till 8 pm local time on November 27, 2023.

While raids in Pokemon GO are meant to be a group activity, you can defeat some of them on your own. The 3-star Rhydon raid is one such challenge that can be overcome by a single trainer. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about it.

Everything you need to know about taking down Rhydon raids in Pokemon GO on your own

Rhydon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Rhydon is a Ground and Rock-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to Steel, Ice, Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Water-type attacks. Of these, the last two are double super-effective, making them the best choice while attempting to solo defeat a raid boss.

As a 3-star Pokemon GO raid boss, Rhydon will have 19,393 CP and 3,600 HP. It has a base Attack stat of 222 and a base Defense of 171. You will have 180 seconds to take down the formidable beast once the battle starts.

Rhydon can use either Mud-Slap or Rock Smash as its Fast Attack, while its potential Charged Attacks can be Breaking Swipe, Earthquake, Stone Edge, or Surf. Considering these attacks, using high-leveled Grass or Water type attackers for this raid will best serve your purpose.

Here are some of the best team recommendations to take down Rhydon on your own in Pokemon GO 3-star raids:

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky form) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Time will be your biggest enemy when you try to take down Rhydon on your own, so make sure to carry enough Max Revives so that you don't waste time separately reviving and healing your team members.

Unfortunately, Shiny Rhydon is not up for grabs once you defeat it in these raids. That said, you can check out all the shiny Pocket Monsters you may encounter during Pokemon GO's Party Up event.