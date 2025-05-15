How to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Players wishing to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids would be happy to know that the creature can be taken down by a single trainer. The creature will be available in battles from May 14 - 18, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event.
You need appropriate Pocket Monsters to defeat this raid boss, and the task won't be easy. This guide provides the best counters to use against Shadow Gurgurr in Pokemon GO to take it down as a solo raider.
Note: The list in this article is not exhaustive. You might come up with a different strategy that works.
Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
The best counters to take down Shadow Gurdurr raids on your own are Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mewtwo, Mega Alakazam, and Mega Gallade. As long as these creatures are powered up to Level 30, you should be good to go.
Here's a detailed list of the best counters to Shadow Gurdurr, along with the appropriate moveset:
You should also know the stats and moves Shadow Gurdurr can use:
- Type: Fighting
- Combat Power: 14,281
- Attack: 180 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 134 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Low Kick, Brick Break, and Stone Edge
When trying to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO, make sure to pre-build your team. If you have a Mega Rayquaza, make sure to keep it in your battle party even if you don't use it, as it will give your Flying- and Psychic-type attacks a damage boost.
Do not bother using Purified Gems on the raid boss as you won't be able to subdue it as a solo raider. Instead, carry plenty of healing items and play from an area with a stable network so that you can battle without lag.
This is everything you need to know to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids.
In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.
