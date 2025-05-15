How to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Players wishing to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids would be happy to know that the creature can be taken down by a single trainer. The creature will be available in battles from May 14 - 18, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event.

You need appropriate Pocket Monsters to defeat this raid boss, and the task won't be easy. This guide provides the best counters to use against Shadow Gurgurr in Pokemon GO to take it down as a solo raider.

Note: The list in this article is not exhaustive. You might come up with a different strategy that works.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Trending

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

The best counters to take down Shadow Gurdurr raids on your own are Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mewtwo, Mega Alakazam, and Mega Gallade. As long as these creatures are powered up to Level 30, you should be good to go.

Expand Tweet

Here's a detailed list of the best counters to Shadow Gurdurr, along with the appropriate moveset:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Shadow Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Mega Alakazam Confusion Psychic Mega Gallade Confusion Psychic Mega Latios Zen Headbutt Psychic Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Mega Gardevoir Confusion Psychic Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Dawn Wings Necrozma Psycho Cut Moongeist Beam Apex Shadow Lugia Extrasensory Aeroblast+ Shadow Latios Zen Headbutt Psychic Mega Salamence Dragon Tail Fly Shadow Metagross Zen Headbutt Psychic Lunala Confusion Psychic Mega Latias Zen Headbutt Psychic

You should also know the stats and moves Shadow Gurdurr can use:

Type: Fighting

Fighting Combat Power: 14,281

14,281 Attack: 180 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

180 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 134 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

134 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Poison Jab

Low Kick and Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Low Kick, Brick Break, and Stone Edge

When trying to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO, make sure to pre-build your team. If you have a Mega Rayquaza, make sure to keep it in your battle party even if you don't use it, as it will give your Flying- and Psychic-type attacks a damage boost.

Do not bother using Purified Gems on the raid boss as you won't be able to subdue it as a solo raider. Instead, carry plenty of healing items and play from an area with a stable network so that you can battle without lag.

This is everything you need to know to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids.

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨