  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

How to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 15, 2025 14:46 GMT
How to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO
How to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Players wishing to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids would be happy to know that the creature can be taken down by a single trainer. The creature will be available in battles from May 14 - 18, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event.

You need appropriate Pocket Monsters to defeat this raid boss, and the task won't be easy. This guide provides the best counters to use against Shadow Gurgurr in Pokemon GO to take it down as a solo raider.

Note: The list in this article is not exhaustive. You might come up with a different strategy that works.

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

also-read-trending Trending

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

The best counters to take down Shadow Gurdurr raids on your own are Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mewtwo, Mega Alakazam, and Mega Gallade. As long as these creatures are powered up to Level 30, you should be good to go.

Here's a detailed list of the best counters to Shadow Gurdurr, along with the appropriate moveset:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Shadow MewtwoConfusionPsystrike
Mega AlakazamConfusionPsychic
Mega GalladeConfusionPsychic
Mega LatiosZen HeadbuttPsychic
MewtwoConfusionPsystrike
Mega GardevoirConfusionPsychic
RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Dawn Wings NecrozmaPsycho CutMoongeist Beam
Apex Shadow LugiaExtrasensoryAeroblast+
Shadow LatiosZen HeadbuttPsychic
Mega SalamenceDragon TailFly
Shadow MetagrossZen HeadbuttPsychic
LunalaConfusionPsychic
Mega LatiasZen HeadbuttPsychic

You should also know the stats and moves Shadow Gurdurr can use:

  • Type: Fighting
  • Combat Power: 14,281
  • Attack: 180 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Defense: 134 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Poison Jab
  • Charged Attacks: Low Kick, Brick Break, and Stone Edge

When trying to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO, make sure to pre-build your team. If you have a Mega Rayquaza, make sure to keep it in your battle party even if you don't use it, as it will give your Flying- and Psychic-type attacks a damage boost.

Do not bother using Purified Gems on the raid boss as you won't be able to subdue it as a solo raider. Instead, carry plenty of healing items and play from an area with a stable network so that you can battle without lag.

This is everything you need to know to solo defeat Shadow Gurdurr in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids.

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications