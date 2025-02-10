How to solo defeat Slowbro in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Slowbro in Pokemon GO is making its return as a 3-star raid boss from February 11, 2025, to February 15, 2025, during the Beloved Buddies event. While it isn't the hardest raid boss, solo trainers must prepare properly to take it down with ease. Understanding Slowbro's stats, weaknesses, and best counters is key to securing a solo victory.

With a solid Defense stat and access to bulky moves, Slowbro can take hits well. However, it also has clear weaknesses that make it vulnerable to the right Pokemon. In this guide, we'll go over the best counters, recommended movesets, and some additional tips to help you solo Slowbro in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

How to defeat Slowbro in Pokemon GO Raids solo

Slowbro as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stats:

Combat Power: 16,086

16,086 Attack: 177

177 Defense: 180

180 Stamina: 3,600 HP

Moveset:

Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion

Water Gun and Confusion Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Scald, Psychic, Surf and Water Pulse

Slowbro takes increased damage from (160%): Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass-Type Pokemon.

Slowbro takes reduced damage from (63%): Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water-Type Pokemon.

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid on their own.

Best counters for Slowbro in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Best counters for Slowbro raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To efficiently solo Slowbro, you'll want to use Pokemon that exploit its weaknesses while dealing high damage. Here are the top counters:

Necrozma - Dawn Wings with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam : A powerful Ghost-type attacker that can take advantage of Slowbro’s weakness effectively.

with and : A powerful Ghost-type attacker that can take advantage of Slowbro’s weakness effectively. Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant: A Grass-type option that deals strong damage.

with and A Grass-type option that deals strong damage. Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball : A top-tier Ghost-type counter.

with and : A top-tier Ghost-type counter. Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing: A Dark-type option with high bulk.

with and A Dark-type option with high bulk. Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade: One of the strongest Grass-type attackers in the game.

Additional solo counters for Slowbro in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts

If specific weather conditions are active, additional counters become even stronger. Here are some alternative Pokemon to consider:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

with Thunder Shock and Discharge Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

with Hex and Shadow Ball Shadow Magnezone with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

with Volt Switch and Wild Charge Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Thundurus Therian with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Mega Gardevoir with Magical Leaf and Shadow Ball

with Magical Leaf and Shadow Ball Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Shaymin - Sky with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Shadow Luxray with Snarl and Wild Charge

with Snarl and Wild Charge Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

with Snarl and Dark Pulse Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

with Bug Bite and X-Scissor Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Tips for Soloing Slowbro in Pokemon GO

Use Shadow or Mega Pokemon: These deal extra damage and help shorten the battle duration. Time your Charged Moves: Build up energy and unleash high-damage moves at the right moments. Exploit weather boosts: If rainy or foggy weather is active, types like Electric or Dark Pokemon will deal more damage. Avoid using resistant types: They will deal reduced damage, making the fight longer and harder.

By preparing the right team and following these tips, soloing Slowbro in Pokemon GO 3-star raids is entirely possible.

