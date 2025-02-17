How to solo defeat Staraptor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Staraptor in Pokemon GO is a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon known for its aggressive battle style and solid offensive power. It evolves from Staravia and is often a fan favorite due to its high-speed aerial attacks. While not the bulkiest Pokemon, Staraptor can still pose a challenge in 3-star raids, especially when attempting to solo it. However, with the right counters and strategies, trainers can take down Staraptor efficiently.
How to defeat Staraptor in Pokemon GO Raids solo
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Staraptor in Pokemon GO Raid boss stats:
- Combat Power: 18,600
- Attack: 234
- Defense: 140
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
Staraptor’s moveset:
- Fast Attacks: Wing Attack, Quick Attack, Gust, Sand Attack
- Charged Attacks: Heat Wave, Close Combat, Brave Bird, Fly
Weaknesses and resistances:
- Takes increased damage from (160%): Ice, Electric, and Rock-type moves
- Takes reduced damage from (63%): Grass and Bug-type moves
- Takes reduced damage from (39%): Ground and Ghost-type moves
Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the Pokemon recommended below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid on their own.
Also read: How to solo defeat Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
Best counters for Staraptor in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play
1) Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide: With its high defensive stats and powerful Rock-type moves, Mega Diancie is one of the best options to effectively counter Staraptor.
2) Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: Shadow Raikou deals massive Electric-type damage, making quick work of Staraptor’s relatively low bulk.
3) Thundurus (Therian Forme) with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm: As an Electric/Flying-type Pokemon, Thundurus Therian resists several of Staraptor’s moves and can dish out heavy damage.
4) Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: Known for its high attack stat, Shadow Electivire can land strong Electric-type attacks to quickly whittle down Staraptor’s HP.
5) Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker: This powerful Rock/Ground-type Pokemon not only deals super-effective damage but also has great bulk to endure Staraptor’s attacks.
Also read: How to solo defeat Bombirdier in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
Additional solo counters for Staraptor in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts
If weather conditions are in your favor, certain Pokemon become even stronger. Here are additional counters based on specific weather boosts:
- Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
- Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Alolan Golem with Rollout and Wild Charge
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge
- Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Zap Cannon
Also read: Can you solo defeat Xerneas in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?
Tips for soloing Staraptor in Pokemon GO
- Use Pokemon with high DPS: Since Staraptor has a relatively low defense, high-DPS Pokemon with Rock or Electric-type moves will help secure a quick win.
- Avoid Grass-, Bug-, Ground-, and Ghost-types: Staraptor takes reduced damage against these Pokemon, making them less effective.
- Dodge Charged Moves: Staraptor’s Brave Bird and Close Combat can deal heavy damage, so timing your dodges can help prolong your Pokemon’s survival.
- Leverage Mega Evolutions and Shadows: Mega and Shadow Pokemon provide a significant damage boost, making soloing Staraptor easier.
- Check weather conditions: Partly Cloudy and Windy weather boosts Staraptor’s STAB moves, making the battle harder. On the other hand, Rainy or Partly Cloudy weather enhances Electric and Rock-type counters.
With the right team and strategy, soloing Staraptor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids is very doable. Choose your best counters, time your attacks wisely, and claim victory.
Also read: Pokemon GO Xerneas raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨