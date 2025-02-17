How to solo defeat Staraptor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Staraptor in Pokemon GO is a Normal/Flying-type Pokemon known for its aggressive battle style and solid offensive power. It evolves from Staravia and is often a fan favorite due to its high-speed aerial attacks. While not the bulkiest Pokemon, Staraptor can still pose a challenge in 3-star raids, especially when attempting to solo it. However, with the right counters and strategies, trainers can take down Staraptor efficiently.

How to defeat Staraptor in Pokemon GO Raids solo

Staraptor as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Staraptor in Pokemon GO Raid boss stats:

Combat Power: 18,600

18,600 Attack: 234

234 Defense: 140

140 Stamina: 3,600 HP

Staraptor’s moveset:

Fast Attacks: Wing Attack, Quick Attack, Gust, Sand Attack

Wing Attack, Quick Attack, Gust, Sand Attack Charged Attacks: Heat Wave, Close Combat, Brave Bird, Fly

Weaknesses and resistances:

Takes increased damage from (160%): Ice, Electric, and Rock-type moves

Ice, Electric, and Rock-type moves Takes reduced damage from (63%): Grass and Bug-type moves

Grass and Bug-type moves Takes reduced damage from (39%): Ground and Ghost-type moves

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the Pokemon recommended below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid on their own.

Best counters for Staraptor in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Best counters for Staraptor raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide: With its high defensive stats and powerful Rock-type moves, Mega Diancie is one of the best options to effectively counter Staraptor.

2) Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: Shadow Raikou deals massive Electric-type damage, making quick work of Staraptor’s relatively low bulk.

3) Thundurus (Therian Forme) with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm: As an Electric/Flying-type Pokemon, Thundurus Therian resists several of Staraptor’s moves and can dish out heavy damage.

4) Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge: Known for its high attack stat, Shadow Electivire can land strong Electric-type attacks to quickly whittle down Staraptor’s HP.

5) Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker: This powerful Rock/Ground-type Pokemon not only deals super-effective damage but also has great bulk to endure Staraptor’s attacks.

Additional solo counters for Staraptor in Pokemon GO raids based on weather boosts

If weather conditions are in your favor, certain Pokemon become even stronger. Here are additional counters based on specific weather boosts:

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

with Thunder Shock and Discharge Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

with Smack Down and Rock Slide Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

with Spark and Wild Charge Mega and Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

with Smack Down and Stone Edge Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

with Smack Down and Meteor Beam Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

with Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Alolan Golem with Rollout and Wild Charge

with Rollout and Wild Charge Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

with Spark and Wild Charge Mega Ampharos with Charge Beam and Zap Cannon

Tips for soloing Staraptor in Pokemon GO

Use Pokemon with high DPS: Since Staraptor has a relatively low defense, high-DPS Pokemon with Rock or Electric-type moves will help secure a quick win.

Since Staraptor has a relatively low defense, high-DPS Pokemon with Rock or Electric-type moves will help secure a quick win. Avoid Grass-, Bug-, Ground-, and Ghost-types: Staraptor takes reduced damage against these Pokemon, making them less effective.

Staraptor takes reduced damage against these Pokemon, making them less effective. Dodge Charged Moves: Staraptor’s Brave Bird and Close Combat can deal heavy damage, so timing your dodges can help prolong your Pokemon’s survival.

Staraptor’s Brave Bird and Close Combat can deal heavy damage, so timing your dodges can help prolong your Pokemon’s survival. Leverage Mega Evolutions and Shadows: Mega and Shadow Pokemon provide a significant damage boost, making soloing Staraptor easier.

Mega and Shadow Pokemon provide a significant damage boost, making soloing Staraptor easier. Check weather conditions: Partly Cloudy and Windy weather boosts Staraptor’s STAB moves, making the battle harder. On the other hand, Rainy or Partly Cloudy weather enhances Electric and Rock-type counters.

With the right team and strategy, soloing Staraptor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids is very doable. Choose your best counters, time your attacks wisely, and claim victory.

