As someone living in a place that doesn't house a lot of active GO players, you must be wondering if you can solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO. A lack of players will force you to raid alone. Thanks to this critter's decent attack stat of 249 and a defense stat of 215, you may struggle to solo defeat it in Pokemon GO.
This article aims to provide comprehensive guidance on how to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO, equipping you with the knowledge needed to successfully slay this Grass- and Fairy-type monster.
Can you solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids?
As mentioned above, Tapu Bulu is a dual Grass- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Poison (Double weak)
- Flying
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
Critters that belong to these elemental typings will be of great help if you want to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.
This Legendary beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Grass and Fairy, is strong against the following types:
- Dark
- Dragon
- Fighting
- Ground
- Rock
- Water
Besides being a 5-star Grass- and Fairy-type Legendary raid boss, Tapu Bulu has an attack stat of 249 and a defense stat of 215. It has access to a diverse set of moves like Bullet Seed, Rock Smash, Grass Knot, Solar Beam, Nature’s Madness, Dazzling Gleam, and Megahorn.
Despite having decent stats and a strong set of moves, you can solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO. The double weakness to Poison-type Pokemon makes this beast a comparatively easy candidate for a solo raid.
How to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids
Against this Grass- and Fairy-type raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Poison-, Flying-, Fire-, Ice-, and Steel-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters against Tapu Bulu:
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Mega Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move
- Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move
- Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Therian Enamorus with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Vileplume with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
- Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move
Given Tapu Bulu will be featured in 5-star raids with a Combat Power stat of 49,035, two players would be ideal to fight against it. That said, it is possible to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.
Your road to victory will be your Poison-type attackers. Mega Beedrill, Mega Gengar, and their regular and shadow variants will be very effective in a Tapu Bulu solo raid. Since these creatures are easy to power up, you should have a strong raid party with them.
You should also be mindful of Tapu Bulu's attacks. Since this creature has a strong attack stat with powerful moves, avoid getting hit by its Charged moves. Otherwise, you will lose your front line of attackers very quickly.
Dodging Charged moves from the raid boss will open a window for you to retaliate with your own Charged moves. Time this correctly to inflict super-effective damage on the Legendary raid boss.
That covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.
