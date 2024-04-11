As someone living in a place that doesn't house a lot of active GO players, you must be wondering if you can solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO. A lack of players will force you to raid alone. Thanks to this critter's decent attack stat of 249 and a defense stat of 215, you may struggle to solo defeat it in Pokemon GO.

This article aims to provide comprehensive guidance on how to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO, equipping you with the knowledge needed to successfully slay this Grass- and Fairy-type monster.

Can you solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids?

How to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Tapu Bulu is a dual Grass- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Poison (Double weak)

Flying

Fire

Ice

Steel

Critters that belong to these elemental typings will be of great help if you want to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.

This Legendary beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Grass and Fairy, is strong against the following types:

Dark

Dragon

Fighting

Ground

Rock

Water

Besides being a 5-star Grass- and Fairy-type Legendary raid boss, Tapu Bulu has an attack stat of 249 and a defense stat of 215. It has access to a diverse set of moves like Bullet Seed, Rock Smash, Grass Knot, Solar Beam, Nature’s Madness, Dazzling Gleam, and Megahorn.

Despite having decent stats and a strong set of moves, you can solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO. The double weakness to Poison-type Pokemon makes this beast a comparatively easy candidate for a solo raid.

How to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids

Expand Tweet

Against this Grass- and Fairy-type raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Poison-, Flying-, Fire-, Ice-, and Steel-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters against Tapu Bulu:

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Therian Enamorus with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Vileplume with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Toxicroak with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

Given Tapu Bulu will be featured in 5-star raids with a Combat Power stat of 49,035, two players would be ideal to fight against it. That said, it is possible to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO.

Your road to victory will be your Poison-type attackers. Mega Beedrill, Mega Gengar, and their regular and shadow variants will be very effective in a Tapu Bulu solo raid. Since these creatures are easy to power up, you should have a strong raid party with them.

You should also be mindful of Tapu Bulu's attacks. Since this creature has a strong attack stat with powerful moves, avoid getting hit by its Charged moves. Otherwise, you will lose your front line of attackers very quickly.

Dodging Charged moves from the raid boss will open a window for you to retaliate with your own Charged moves. Time this correctly to inflict super-effective damage on the Legendary raid boss.

That covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO. If you are interested in Pokemon GO, check out some of our guides: